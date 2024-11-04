Home > Human Interest TikTok Influencer Bella Bradford Has Passed Away at the Age of 24 — But She Made One More Video First "I hope you all have beautiful, amazing lives. And I wish all the best for every single one of you." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 4 2024, 5:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@bellabradford0 (video stills)

In May 2024, Bella Bradford uploaded a video to TikTok where she discussed a project she had been working on. Bella revealed that she started writing a book from the perspective of a young cancer patient, in which she opened up about all of the lessons she learned so far. While artfully applying makeup, Bella explained that she didn't want others to have to go through something as traumatic as cancer in order to gain the knowledge she now had.

She took a break from writing the book after being in remission but when the cancer returned, Bella picked it back up once she was given a terminal diagnosis. Because writing a book is an arduous process, Bella decided to share her lessons on TikTok. And it's on TikTok where Bella posted a final video, saying one more hello and goodbye. Sadly, she passed away in October 2024, and while we know her cause of death, there is more to the story.

Bella Bradford's cause of death was something she was very prepared for.

Bella passed away from a rare form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma in her jaw muscle. According to the New York Post, she died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 15, 2024, and was "surrounded by the people she loves most." Two weeks later, Bella's last Get Ready With Me TikTok was shared to her account. It's a little over 11 minutes long which is both a lot and somehow not enough time.

In it, Bella is struggling to breathe and speak but still finds the energy to consider those who have followed her journey. "My life has by now come to an end, and I've passed away," she said. Despite how difficult it was, she said doing these videos was her passion and she loves passion. "I hope you will look back on all my videos and find a little bit of joy in your day."