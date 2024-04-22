Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok TikTok Star and Famed Online New Yorker Eva Evans Has Died at Just 29 Years Old Eva Evans has received a number of loving remembrances, including one from Julia Fox, in the wake of her death. By Joseph Allen Apr. 22 2024, Published 9:48 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@itsevaevans

Fans of a certain style of lifestyle video are in mourning following the news that Eva Evans, a prominent TikTok user who documented her life in New York City, had died at just 29 years old. Eva was best known for her TikTok account, but she was also the creator of the web series Club Rat.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news of her death at a young age, many naturally wanted to learn more about the circumstances around her death. Here's what we know about the famed TikToker's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was TikTok star Eva Evans's cause of death?

Eva's death was first announced by her sister Lila Joy on Instagram. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” she wrote. “After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be … I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t.”

Lila didn't offer any cause of death for her sister, and there have been no other reports suggesting exactly why Eva died. For now, it's best not to speculate. It's possible that more information about Eva's death could be forthcoming or her family might want to hold on to some semblance of privacy despite Eva's relatively public online persona.

Article continues below advertisement

Eva's content was a mixture of comedic and informative.

Like many of the most successful people on TikTok, Eva blended information and commentary as she documented what it was like to live in New York City. She had amassed more than 300,000 followers and had more than 13 million likes on her videos, which included one particularly popular skit in which she predicted where a person would live in New York based on their zodiac sign.

Article continues below advertisement

Julia Fox, who also posted a remembrance of TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth following her death earlier in April, posted a video paying tribute to Eva. “She was a TikTok star and a New York icon. I always saw her like a little sister and I knew she looked up to me,” Julia said in a video. “She was so young. Still had so much to do in life. But she lived life to the fullest.”

In addition to becoming well known on TikTok, Eva also created the web series Club Rat, which followed a young influencer who “attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral." It seems like it must have pulled at least a little bit from Eva's real life, and it's now available to stream on Prime Video.