Home > Viral News > Influencers Inside the Drama Surrounding Clinton Kane — From Allegedly Pursuing Underage Fans to Faking His Family's Deaths In addition to his accent, his nationality, and his faithfulness as a partner, Clinton Kane's morals have also come into question. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 1 2024, Updated 7:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Many notable names in both music and the influencer space deal with their fair share of controversy — from streamer Dr Disrespect to human enigma JoJo Siwa — and sometimes it can be hard to keep up. The newest name in the news is Clinton Kane, a singer-songwriter signed to Columbia Records, most famous for his song "Chicken Tendies." Well, until he became the subject of some very interesting internet drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Not only did Clinton allegedly cheat on his high-profile ex-girlfriend Brooke Schofield with multiple people, but he also supposedly lied about the deaths of several of his family members. Plus, new rumors are surfacing that Clinton has a history of flirting with underage fans — yikes! Here's what we know about all the drama surrounding Clinton Kane.

Source: YouTube/@cancelledwithtanamongeau739; Instagram/@clintonkane

Article continues below advertisement

Clinton's ex-girlfriend Brooke Schofield exposed him for reportedly lying about his dead family.

In his debut album "Maybe Someday It’ll All Be Ok," Clinton supposedly works through the trauma of losing three of his family members within a short period of time: his mother, his father, and his brother. However, in a shocking twist, his ex-girlfriend Brooke Schofield has revealed that Clinton actually admitted to her that it was all apparently a lie. In her 13-part TikTok series, Brooke explains it all.

Clinton discussed the death of his mother and how it affected him on the Zach Sang Show, a podcast hosted by Zach Sang, who is, coincidentally, friends with Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield, who host their own podcast together. On the show, Clinton even cried while recounting her funeral, and fans were devastated for him. However, when Brooke found out behind the scenes that Clinton had "begged his manager to remove the interview," she began to question the validity of his story.

Article continues below advertisement

After scrolling through the comments of one of Clinton's videos, Brooke found a viewer claiming that they had seen his mother recently. After doing a little digging, she found an active Facebook account with his mother's name. Finally, Brooke mustered up the courage to confront him about his mother's death — which was fueled by finding out that he had been cheating on her — Clinton ended up admitting that he had lied. Not only was his mother still alive, but so was his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Clinton's team clarified it was a "very special mother-like figure in his teenage years" who passed away and not his biological mother. “Clinton regrets the way this devastating news was communicated at the time,” the statement continues. “Clinton genuinely felt that he had lost an irreplaceable mother figure. Clinton was and largely is estranged from his immediate family.”

Clinton has also been accused of pursuing and flirting with underage fans.

In addition to his accent, his nationality, and his faithfulness as a partner, Clinton Kane's morals have also come into question. Unfortunately, Clinton is the latest name in a long line of celebrities who have been accused of flirting with, messaging, and pursuing underage fans. One TikTok user named Ansley took to the platform to recount a time that her, her younger sister, and her sister's mom ran into Clinton in public: "[My sister] was obsessed with his music at the time, so she ran up to him and asked for a picture."

Article continues below advertisement

"He asked how old [we were], I was like, 'Oh, I'm 18,' — I was 18 at the time and she was 15," she continued. "My little sister posted [the photo] on her Instagram story tagging him, and next thing you know, she responds to her DM." Ansley then shared a screenshot of the Instagram messages allegedly between Clinton and the 15-year-old fan.

"[You're] a cutie," he appears to have messaged, "Let's fly [you] out." They continued the conversation, and then when she didn't respond to his messages right away, he said, "Thought [you] wanted me to fly [you] out." After they exchanged a few more messages, Clinton allegedly asked the minor, "Why didn't [you] flirt this hard when you saw me IRL?" When she responded that she was nervous, he said, "Well now you can do whatever you can think of when you come see me in Vegas."

Article continues below advertisement

Ansley continues to share the very clearly flirtatious messages, leaving fans shocked. Even Brooke Schofield herself commented, "Oh ABSOLUTELY not," with the sad-eyed emoji. On his other socials, fans have begun to address the situation, calling him out for his alleged behavior. "Get yourself some help," one fan commented. This is a developing story.