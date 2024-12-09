Home > Viral News > Influencers Disney Influencer Dominique Brown Dead at 34 After a Food Accident at a BoxLunch Event Dominique was attending an event for one of her longtime collaborators, Box Lunch, when the accident occurred. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 9 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@dominiquebrown

When influencer Dominique Brown created her social media accounts, the California-based creator wanted to provide a safe space for Black people who loved and wanted to be seen by media conglomerate Disney. Within the last few years, she achieved her dream, becoming a co-creator of her initiative, BlackGirlDisney, which she and her BFF Mia launched in 2018 after years of following "melanin deficient" pages. Dominique also attended several events for Disney, sharing her theme park knowledge with over 20,000 followers.

In December 2024, the influencer attended an event for her, the company she admired when tragedy struck. On Thursday, Dec. 5, Dominique died at the age of 34. Here's what we know about her accident at Disney and how it led to her unexpected demise.

Dominique Brown died from a food allergy while attending an event for a Disney-inspired company.

On Thursday, Dominique and several other influencers attended a holiday event hosted by BoxLunch, a company that sells Disney-inspired clothes and accessories on their website and in-store. According to multiple TikTok users, including creator @Bonnettboss, Dominique was a longtime collaborator for the brand.

While attending the event in Los Angeles, Calif.'s Vibiana area, she consumed food that she believed wouldn't give her an allergic reaction. However, according to People, a source claiming to know Dominique due to her being their mom's best friend she “instantly felt bad” and asked to go to the hospital. The outlet also noted that one of its reporters saw Dominique receiving CPR before 911 was eventually called.

Dominique Brown's food allergy was expressed to BoxLunch before her death.

Dominique's accident was caused by her unknowingly eating foods containing peanuts. The influencer reportedly told BoxLunch she was had a severe allergy to peanuts before eating any of the event's food. BoxLunch allegedly ensured Dominique there weren't any peanuts in the food. She started showing symptoms of a food allergy reaction soon after eating the food and died shortly after being sent to the hospital.

Following Dominique's death, BoxLunch released a statement apologizing for the accident. The company said they were "devastated" by the news and expressed condolences to the influencer's family.

"We are devastated by the passing of Dominique Brown, a beloved member of the BoxLunch Collective, who suffered a medical emergency at an event hosted by BoxLunch on Thursday in Los Angeles,” a BoxLunch rep stated. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends, and we will do everything we can to support them and the members of the BoxLunch Collective and our team during this painful time."

What was Dominique Brown's cause of death?

The exact details regarding how long Dominique remained alive after her BoxLunch incident is unknown. However, her death was reportedly ruled as a medical emergency due to the severe allergic reaction.

In the wake of Dominique's death, her fans and fellow content creators have expressed their condolences on their platforms and on her account. Underneath her final post, which she shared on Dec. 5 and featured her wearing one of BoxLunch's Winnie The Pooh cardigans, her brother, Patrick Ramos shared his appreciation to everyone who has reached out to their family and celebrated his sister's legacy.

“Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” he wrote on Dec. 6, 2024. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺.”