Home > Viral News > Influencers Is MK Slatt Really Dead? The Truth Behind the Viral TikTok Claiming He Is The TikTok account @dankyunderground claims MK Slatt has died at the age of 23. But is it true? By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 26 2024, 9:55 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mk.slatt

There’s a rumor floating around social media that Instagram comedian MK Slatt, or Slimeball MK, has passed away. While hearing that someone you’ve grown accustomed to watching on social media has died can be a tough pill to swallow, folks online aren’t buying it, many claiming the rumor isn’t true.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems the speculation stems from a TikTok video uploaded by @dankyunderground. The video includes the headline, “Instagram comedian MK Slatt passes away at the age of 23. Further investigation is still processing,” along with the caption, “RIP MK Slatt.” The post features a few of MK’s widely known skits, set to Lady Harmony’s song “Better Than Good to Me.” So, is MK Slatt really dead? Let’s unpack the claim.

Is MK Slatt really dead?

In short, MK Slatt, whose real name is Marquel Holmes, isn’t dead. The rumors appear to be false. Whew! Now that we’ve cleared that up, let’s dive into the proof. Hours after the TikTok account @dankyunderground claimed MK Slatt had passed away, a woman who says she’s his cousin stepped in to set the record straight. In a Facebook post, she confirmed he’s very much alive, writing, “Stop spreading false-a-- rumors, my Cuz good!”

Article continues below advertisement

One Facebook user questioned the post in the comments, sharing a photo of a headline that fueled the rumor even further, claiming MK Slatt had not only died but had died while in prison. His cousin quickly shut down the claims, responding, “He’s not in prison nor dead, just taking a break from social media.”

Article continues below advertisement

Still skeptical, another Facebook user asked if she was absolutely sure MK Slatt wasn’t dead, hinting that even family members might keep secrets from one another. After some back and forth, Wigsby K Way doubled down, replying, “Who do that. My cousin GOOD. Like I said.”

Article continues below advertisement

The original poster who started the rumor claims MK Slatt overdosed.

While Wigsby K Way remains adamant that her cousin is alive despite rumors spreading like wildfire online, TikToker @dankyunderground later shared what they claimed was “proof” of MK Slatt’s death in response to someone questioning the validity of the rumor. But here’s the kicker, the paperwork has a glaring inconsistency.

In what appears to be medical documentation, names are redacted, and the listed diagnosis is a drug overdose. However, a closer look reveals a major discrepancy. Higher up in the report, it states, “D/C to jail where she can continue to be watched.”

Article continues below advertisement

Eagle-eyed fans quickly called out the word "she." While it could be a simple mistake, it’s highly unlikely in an official document, especially if it were a cause-of-death report. This detail only adds more doubt to the already shaky rumor.

Although MK Slatt hasn’t been very active on Instagram, he last posted on YouTube on Aug. 8, 2024, sharing that he had been released from prison. While he admitted, “Mentally, I was f--ked up,” and explained that he needed to focus on making some money, it seems the rumors of his death are nothing more than that — rumors.