What Happened to 1Stockf30? The 25-Year-Old YouTube Star's Fans Are Mourning His Death

Source: Instagram/@istockf30

New York-based race car influencer 1Stockf30, real name Andre Beadle, has died at the age of 25. The content creator's death occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 6.

1Stockf30 shocked many of his fans who have mourned his loss on his social media accounts. Here's everything we know about what happened to the rising star.

What happened to 1Stockf30?

On Wednesday, authorities responded to a call from the scene of a car crash involving 1Stockf30. After arriving at the scene around 1:12 a.m., authorities found that he crashed his 2023 BMW while participating in a street race. People reported that the NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad found that 1Stockf30 had been "traveling eastbound" on the highway in the left lane before losing control of his vehicle.

He then swerved across the road and into the right shoulder, but "lost control" and slammed his car into a "metal pole," causing severe and, ultimately, fatal injuries. "This caused the vehicle to veer back across the eastbound lanes to the left shoulder, ejecting the operator from the vehicle,” the police shared. After his crash, 1Stockf30 was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. While there, he was pronounced dead.

Andre Beadle aka 1Stockf30 is being mourned by the racing car community.

After Andre was pronounced dead, the man behind the 1Stockf30 brand was remembered by his longtime supporters. Before he died, the influencer had 59K YouTube subscribers, many of whom expressed their grief on his Instagram account. On Nov. 6, Andre's family released a flyer for a balloon release being held at Haffen Park in his native city Bronx, N.Y. on Friday, Nov. 8.