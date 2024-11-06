Home > Entertainment > Music Kodak Black Sparks Concerns With Unusual Behavior During Twitch Livestream Kodak Black raised concerns among fans regarding his behavior during a recent livestream with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 6 2024, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

During a recent livestream with popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, rapper Kodak Black left many fans worried after his behavior took a strange turn. Initially, his appearance seemed completely normal, but as the stream went on, the Florida native's actions became increasingly erratic and unpredictable.

As previously mentioned, Kodak's fans quickly took notice, expressing concern over what appeared to be a shift in his demeanor. So, what exactly happened to Kodak Black? Here's everything you need to know about the situation.

Source: Mega

What happened to Kodak Black?

During the livestream, Kodak Black began freestyling about not wanting sex because he was waiting for the bus, which left Kai looking visibly worried. At another point, a fan said that Kai should kick Kodak out for acting strangely, sharing a clip on X (formerly Twitter) where Kodak had his shirt off and was rambling about wanting to watch a movie in the theater room and possibly taking a nap.

Kodak also seemingly tossed a pill into the air and caught it with his mouth. When Kai noticed and asked, "F--k was that?" Kodak smiled and casually responded, "That was a glitch for the Twitch."

The bizarre incident sparked concern among viewers, leading Kodak to address the situation during an Instagram Live session. "Y'all be on all type of s--t. Y'all be on shrooms, acid, all types of stupid a-- s--t, you know?" Kodak said. "But I take me one perc and y'all be so f--king butt hurt. Y'all don’t wanna like a [n-word] anyway."

He continued, "If a motherf--ker needed help, y’all wouldn't think I knew that? I don't need you to tell me. What's telling me gonna do for you?" "Everybody got some kind of vice," Kodak added.

Kodak Black previously confessed to using meth and Percocet.

This situation has also reignited conversations about Kodak Black's past struggles with substance use. In December 2023, he went live on Instagram and confessed to using meth and Percocet. However, the rapper denied being a "junkie," explaining that he was focused on improving himself and "paid $350,000 to get clean and get better."

In April 2024, Kodak openly talked about his journey to sobriety and his past battle with Percocet addiction, revealing that he had once been consuming up to 100 pills a day.

Kodak Black Admits To Doing Meth and Perks, But Never Cocaine: “I Ain’t No Baser. I Ain’t No Junkie, B*tch.” pic.twitter.com/HYCE87wvQn — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 12, 2023

"I remember a point in my life when I was chewing a lot of Percs. Bro, I'm proud of myself. I've never been this happy in my life, bro," Kodak said during an Instagram Live. "I don't know where this came from, what the f--k going on." He added, "I ain't even going to say I'm anti-Perc. Like, I never took a Perc since I was home. But bro, my dosage [is] so low that I can't believe it myself. Man, I'm telling y'all, bro."