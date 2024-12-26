'Baby Driver' Actor Hudson Meek Dies at Just 16 Years Old — His Cause of Death Revealed In late December 2024, 'Baby Driver' actor Hudson Meek died at just 16 years old after falling from a moving vehicle. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 26 2024, 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Facebook

Child actor Hudson Meek, arguably best known for his role as "Young Baby" in Baby Driver, has died. His mother, Lani, confirmed the tragic news in a Facebook post. He was just 16 years old.

"Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight," she wrote. "His 16 years on this Earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met." Here's everything we know so far, including details about the cause of Hudson's death.

Source: The CW

What was Hudson Meek's cause of death?

According to CNN affiliate WVTM, Hudson Meek sustained blunt-force trauma after falling from a moving vehicle late on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. He was rushed to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he passed away from his injuries two days later, on December 21.

The Vestavia Hills Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death, as reported by WVTM. The heartbreaking incident occurred in the 1900 block of Canyon Road in Vestavia Hills, a suburb south of Birmingham, Ala.

Hudson's obituary described him as a "reflective and thoughtful" teenager with a deep love for acting, traveling, and the outdoors.

"Hudson's personality was one of a kind," the obituary read. "He was confident, convicted in his beliefs, spontaneous, and quick-witted. He never let the facts get in the way of a funny story, and he loved friendly banter. He was a prankster, loved a good joke, and was happiest when he was making others laugh. ... Hudson was a vibrant and dynamic person who lived life to the fullest."

Acting Out! Academy, a performing arts school in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, shared the following statement in response to Hudson Meek's passing: "We are all devastated at the loss of one of AOA's first and brightest stars. May you shine forever Hud. You will be deeply missed. Please join us in praying for his amazing family during this difficult time."

Hudson was an established actor before his death.

Before his unexpected death, Hudson Meek was a talented and accomplished actor. The teen appeared in several major films and TV shows, including the MacGyver reboot and Edgar Wright's critically acclaimed action film Baby Driver. Hudson also lent his voice to campaigns for Toys R Us, McDonald's, and the online video game League of Legends.

Source: Sony Pictures Releasing Hudson Meek as Young Baby in 'Baby Driver.'

According to his obituary, some of Hudson's work is also set to be released posthumously sometime in 2025. "He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew," the obituary noted.