Snoop Dogg’s Only Daughter, Cori Broadus, Announced Baby News Ahead of Her Wedding

"One thing that I love is that we always have each [other's] back. We're always here for each other no matter what."

Rapper, actor, and record producer Snoop Dogg is a proud father of four: sons Corde, Cordell, and Julian, along with his youngest, and only daughter, Cori Broadus.

Cori, who he shares with Shante Broadus, turned 25 in June 2024 and is preparing to enter a whole new chapter of her life — motherhood and marriage. Although Cori isn’t married yet, she’s engaged to Wayne Duece. Here’s everything to know about Cori’s baby news and her upcoming wedding.

Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, isn't married — yet.

Cori Broadus and her fiancé, Wayne Duece, have been going strong since 2018. The couple got engaged in November 2022 and have already started working through their wedding plans. Like many couples can attest, planning a wedding isn’t always as easy or enjoyable as it might seem.

Fans got to witness the ups and downs of Cori and Wayne’s wedding planning journey on the E! show Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story, which aired on Dec. 5, 2024.

While the two are still ironing out the intricate details of their wedding — from the color palette to the type and style of the groomsmen’s shoes — they haven’t set a date yet.

Initially, they planned for a bigger wedding, but after diving into the planning process, they may scale back, according to Bravo. "What is the big rush, you know what I mean? I have him, and he has me, and that’s all that should matter. And I feel like one day, we might even pop out married," Bravo shared.

Still, Cori emphasized, "I think no matter what, we always come to a common ground, and we’re willing to work together to get through the hardest moments in life," per Bravo.

What does Cori Broadus's fiancé, Wayne Duece, do for a living?

Wayne serves as the creative director for Death Row Records, and together, he and Cori are working on building their beauty, cosmetic, and personal care brand, Choc Factory. While the brand appears to still be in its early stages, the website and Instagram page don’t yet feature any products as of this writing.

Cori Broadus announced in December 2024 that she is expecting her first child with Wayne.

While Cori and Wayne are preparing to enter the marriage chapter of their lives, their exciting plans featured in the Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood: Cori and Wayne’s Story special, which aired in December 2024, were outshined by even more thrilling news — the couple is expecting their first child!

E! News was the first to break the exciting news, as Cori opened up about her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with the outlet. "I found out on Oct. 28," Cori revealed, adding, "This baby is so unplanned, but we are soooooo blessed." As of Dec. 23, 2024, Cori is four months pregnant.