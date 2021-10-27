Snoop Dogg's Manager Also Happens to Be His Wife! What to Know About Shante Broadus

A lot of rappers in the hip-hop game date around and wind up with a long list of romantic partners. For Snoop Dogg , that simply isn’t the case. His wife has been in the picture for decades, and what makes it even more special is that she also doubles as his manager. They are obviously super close!

Snoop Dogg and his wife have cracked the code on what it takes to maintain a long-term, successful relationship. Here’s what you should know about his wife, Shante Broadus.

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife?

Shante Broadus first crossed paths with Snoop Dogg when they were high school students in Long Beach, Calif. Back then, he went by his birth name, Calvin Cordozar Broadus. A whole lot of loyalty exists between these two because she was by his side before he made it in the music industry and has remained by his side since then.

Becoming his manager was a smart move for both of them since he clearly knew he was getting management from someone truly in his corner, and she was able to use her income to launch her own production company. Her company, Boss Lady Entertainment, is something else she focuses on when she’s not managing Snoop Dogg's career.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The company provides top-notch management services as well as production services for upcoming movies and TV shows. Since she’s so brilliant with her management skills and entrepreneurship goals, she has a net worth of $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. It’s obvious she knows how to handle a busy schedule and still maintain organization.

Article continues below advertisement