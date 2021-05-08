Snoop Dogg Asks for Prayers for His Mom, and Celebs Send Support on Instagram

Snoop Dogg Asks for Prayers for His Mom, and Celebs Send Support on InstagramBy Dan Clarendon
May. 8 2021, Published 11:26 a.m. ET
Fans don’t know yet what happened to Snoop Dogg’s mom — all they know is that the rapper is asking them to “pray for Momma Snoop.”
On Friday, May 7, the “What’s My Name?” performer started posting photos of his mom, Beverly Tate. “I need all my prayer warriors for Momma right now, please and thank you,” he wrote in the caption of one shot.
Fans and fellow celebrities immediately sent their support to the rapper. Comedian Deon Cole commented on the post, writing, “Prayers up.” Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo sent heart emojis, meanwhile, and Rapper Busta Rhymes commented with praying-hands emojis.
Snoop Dogg is “just trying to stay strong” through “all this pain.”
Snoop’s next Instagram post — captioned “Love you, mama” — got other rappers to chime in. “Prayers up for Mama Snoop,” Ice Cube wrote in a comment, as Big Boi and Jermaine Dupri commented on the post with praying-hand emojis.
In another upload, Snoop wrote, “Mama, thank you for having me. Could have given me up, but you raised a family.”
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay commented on that Instagram post, writing, “Sending so much love to you and saying prayers for you sweet mom.”
And in his Instagram Stories, the Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohost posted a video with the hashtag #Prayers4MommaSnoop. “Just trying to stay strong,” he told followers in one clip. “I appreciate all the love and prayers. Thank you.”
Snoop also shared a clip of himself watching the HBO Max sketch comedy series That Damn Michael Che. “Thank you, Michael Che, for giving me some laughs through all this pain I’m going through,” he said.
The 16-time Grammy nominee previously spoke out about his mother in 2020, when he revealed on Red Table Talk that Beverly, a former choir director, convinced him to apologize to Gayle King, after he criticized the CBS This Morning anchor for bringing up Kobe Bryant’s past legal issues in the wake of the NBA star’s death.
“My mother raised me in church, and she raised me to respect women,” Snoop said on the talk show, per People. “It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that’s when you gotta get right.”
Snoop Dogg’s father just posted photos from Beverly’s 70th birthday party.
Beverly turned 70 years old on April 27, and Snoop’s father, Beverly’s ex Vernell Varnado, posted more than a dozen Instagram photos from her birthday celebration May 1. One of his uploads showed Beverly’s high school portrait from her days at Long Beach Polytechnic, which is Snoop’s alma mater as well. “Dear Momma,” the rapper wrote in a comment.
A 1999 OC Weekly article detailed Snoop’s backstory, revealing that Beverly and Vernell grew up together in McComb, Miss., and that they parted ways around the time that Vernell went off to serve in the Vietnam War. Vernell told the magazine that he didn’t seem much of Snoop until the future rap star was 12 years old.
Snoop was already on good terms with his father at the time, however. “It ain’t difficult now,” he told the magazine. “Because I know now. I’m a grown man. Me having kids, being in a relationship, I know what he went through. It’s understandable.”
For his part, Vernell showed deference to Beverly in the magazine article. “I always tell Snoop to respect his mama, seein’ as she’s the one who raised him,” he said. “They went through some tough times together.”