Snoop Dogg Praises Trump After He Pardons His Friend: "I Love What He Did"

In the final hours of Donald Trump's presidency, award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg has spoken out in support of the commander-in-chief due to a decision to pardon Death Row Records co-founder Michael 'Harry O' Harris. After years of adamantly supporting Democratic candidates, this is the artist's first co-sign of a Republican politician ever.

This decision comes after Harris spent 30 years in prison out of a 25-year-to-life sentence due to a conviction over conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.