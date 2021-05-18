A Candid Look at Snoop Dogg's Relationship With His Four Kids

A Candid Look at Snoop Dogg's Relationship With His Four KidsBy Chris Barilla
May. 18 2021, Published 3:10 p.m. ET
Even though he became one of the most associated faces with the genre of gangster rap through the 1990s and early 2000s, Snoop Dogg never let his tough public persona change him, remaining a devoted family man. The multi-hyphenate creative actually has four kids and has made raising them his biggest priority in life, often showcasing his children's successes through social media.
But who exactly are Snoop's kids, and what are the known details of their relationship? Here's a breakdown of the "Gin and Juice" rapper's home life as it currently stands.
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have three kids together.
Snoop Dogg has been a devout husband and lover to his high school sweetheart Shante Broadus for many years. Despite rough patches that at one point even resulted in the couple splitting up, they have remained as tight-knit as ever and have three kids to show for their time together.
Corde Broadus, who was born on August 21, 1994, is the couple's first child together and became an integral part of his father's early career. Appearing in the music video for "Drop It Like It's Hot" before he was even in junior high school, Corde was inducted into Snoops's world early on. He currently has two children and is pursuing creative work such as music and modeling.
Snoop's second son, Cordell Broadus, initially made waves for his remarkable successes in football. The 24-year-old was actually ranked as the 26th best wide receiver in the country while he was still in high school and even had an ESPN show with his father documenting his path to college football glory. However, Cordell eventually lost interest in the sport, taking up filmmaking instead. He now works between modeling, filmmaking, and charitable efforts.
Their daughter, Cori Broadus, has dealt with medical and mental health struggles for some time.
Snoop's only daughter, Cori Broadus, 21, is his youngest child but has arguably endured some of the toughest battles in her family. She was diagnosed at a young age with lupus, a vicious autoimmune disease, and the condition put great strain on both her and her closest relatives. Snoop has said that Cori — a singer with a small but impressive discography — took a lot of time to overcome her disease, but she has done much better in recent years.
On May 16, 2021, Cori took to Instagram to tell fans that she had recently hit such a low point in her life that she actually contemplated suicide.
"The last few weeks my mental has not been so great, at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls--t," she wrote in the highly candid caption.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Cori's posts about her struggle coincide in a timely way with the month's theme of promoting togetherness and making those in compromised situations feel like they're not as alone. The media personality has been candid about her passion regarding advocacy for these points in the past, but this recent admission marks her biggest yet in that regard.
Snoop actually has a fourth child who was born to his mistress in 1998.
In the late '90s, Snoop was seeing Laurie Holmond for some time, which led to the birth of their one and only child, Julian Broadus, in 1998. The relationship between Laurie and Snoop went sour rather quickly, which greatly impacted the developmental bonding between Snoop and Julian.
He has been candid about what it has been like growing up without as much attention from his megastar father, explaining in various interviews over time how he had to establish himself pretty much on his own. Now a luxury real estate agent, he is set on making a name for himself without the help of his famous relatives.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741,