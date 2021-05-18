A Candid Look at Snoop Dogg's Relationship With His Four Kids

Snoop's only daughter, Cori Broadus, 21, is his youngest child but has arguably endured some of the toughest battles in her family. She was diagnosed at a young age with lupus, a vicious autoimmune disease, and the condition put great strain on both her and her closest relatives. Snoop has said that Cori — a singer with a small but impressive discography — took a lot of time to overcome her disease, but she has done much better in recent years.

On May 16, 2021, Cori took to Instagram to tell fans that she had recently hit such a low point in her life that she actually contemplated suicide.

"The last few weeks my mental has not been so great, at one point I tried to end my life but you & my family really give me a purpose to live & helped me realize Iife is much more than materialistic things & you gotta just keep pushing through the bulls--t," she wrote in the highly candid caption.