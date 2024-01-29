Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg Has Long Advocated for Democrats, but He Seems to Be Warming to Trump Snoop Dogg seems to have changed his tune on Donald Trump, leading some to wonder what his political views have been over the years. By Joseph Allen Jan. 29 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even though he doesn't produce much popular music anymore, Snoop Dogg has remained one of the most prominent figures in the world of hip-hop. In January 2024, as more people start paying attention to the general election, they're weighing in on one or both of the election's two main candidates.

Article continues below advertisement

In this case, Snoop said some rather warm things about Trump. These comments have led some to wonder what exactly Snoop's political views are, and how they might have changed over the years. Here's what we know about Snoop Dogg's politics.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What are Snoop Dogg's politics?

Throughout most of his career, Snoop has advocated for policies and candidates that generally align with the Democratic party. In 2012, he said that he would be voting for Barack Obama over Mitt Romney in that year's election. Additionally, he made Trump out to be a clown in his 2017 song "Lavender," which suggests that he hasn't always had such kind things to say about the former president and Apprentice host.

In a social media from 2020, Snoop made it clear that he still wasn't a fan. "Donald Trump is a f--king weirdo. If you voted for him, I don't have no problem with that. But if you're still with him, f--k you," he said at the time. Needless to say, then, Snoop has generally found himself aligned with Democrats, and couldn't previously have been said to support Trump or what he stood for. Now, though, he may have changed his tune.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Snoop Dogg endorse Trump?

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Snoop explained that he has no problem with Donald Trump. " Donald Trump? …. He ain’t done nothing wrong to me. He has done only great things for me. He pardoned Michael Harris," he explained. "So I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump." Snoop was referring to Trump's pardoning of Michael "Harry-O" Harris, an associate of Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump pardoned Michael in 2021 as one of the last actions he took before leaving office. Snoop has long been affiliated with the label and acquired it in 2022. Michael was imprisoned for conspiracy and attempted murder for decades, and Snoop praised the president at the time for his action. "I love what they did," the rapper told the New York Post. "That's great work for the president and his team on the way out."