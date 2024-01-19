Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg’s Daughter, Cori Broadus, Asks What She Did to “Deserve” Her “Severe Stroke” Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered a stroke at 24. The singer has also battled Lupus since age 6. Here’s an update on her health. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 19 2024, Published 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Rapper Snoop Dogg has been in the limelight for so long that he now feels like family to many fans. However, those who follow “Uncle Snoop” know he’s a family man in real life. The legendary artist is a proud father of four kids, three of whom he shares with his wife, Shaunte Broadus. Together, Snoop and Shaunte are parents to sons Corde and Cordell and their daughter, Cori Broadus. Snoop also has a son, Julian Corrie Broadus, from a previous relationship.

Like many of Snoop’s kids, Cori has followed her famous dad’s footsteps and is a singer and beauty entrepreneur who uses a stage name, Choc. However, in January 2024, Cori made headlines for more personal matters after sharing she had a stroke at just 24 years old. Here’s what Cori said about her health and how she’s recovering now.

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, suffered a stroke in January 2024.

On Jan. 18, Cori took to her Instagram account to tell her fans about a devastating health scare. The 24-year-old artist shared on her Instagram Stories that she suffered a stroke. In the post, Cori snapped a photo of herself in a hospital bed, though she wasn’t in the frame.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” Cori said in her post. “Like, I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Reveals She Suffered a 'Severe' Stroke pic.twitter.com/4gaxYQt00r — Matthew Miller Skow (@SkowMatthew) January 18, 2024

Neither Snoop nor Shaunte have spoken publicly about Cori’s stroke. However, the family has historically been private about their family’s business. According to People, it’s also unclear what caused Cori’s stroke, as she hasn’t given any more details outside of acknowledging the health scare.

Soon after Cori’s post, the singer received many positive messages and prayers from her supporters. In Cori’s stories, she shared several posts from her friends and family expressing their love for her and their hope that her health improves. “Sending some love and positive vibes to my baby girl Cori and the Broadus family,” Cori’s friend, Ray Cunningham of BET’s College Hill, wrote on Thursday.

Sending some love and positive vibes to my baby girl Cori and the Broadus family 💙🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/wVsraVylNl — Dr. Ray Cunningham (@MissterRay) January 18, 2024

Cori has been battling Lupus since being diagnosed with the disease when she was 6.

Unfortunately, Cori’s stroke isn’t the first health struggle the young artist has faced in the public eye. The “Daddy’s Girl” artist has been transparent about having Lupus and the ups and downs the disease can bring.

Cori was diagnosed with Lupus when she was 6. Lupus, an autoimmune disease, affects multiple body organs, including the kidneys, skin, brain, heart, and lungs, making patients who have the disease more likely to have a stroke.

Cori has used her fame and social media notoriety to explain how Lupus affects her daily life. Cori shared on Instagram in September 2023 that she had a kidney biopsy and had to see a cardiologist due to high blood pressure, per The Shade Room. Cori has also said the disease causes hair loss, something she’s dealt with in the past.

“I was diagnosed at the age of six with lupus,” Cori told Essence in September 2022. “For those who don’t know, it’s an autoimmune disorder where basically your organs attack one another. So, my immune system is super weak. I experienced hair loss, so my mom came home one day with a bunch of scarves, and we were just playing in scarves and just trying them different ways.”

Due to her hair struggles, Cori, Snoop, and Shaunte created a scarf line called The Broadus Collection. The family have all modeled the scarves on the line’s Instagram account. In addition to using style to spread awareness of Lupus, Cori decided in 2023 to take charge of her health holistically.

Cori took steps to change her health before her stroke.

After taking “10 to 12 pills” most of her life to treat her Lupus, Cori told People she “wanted better for myself.”

She eventually quit all of her medications and began using various herbs sea moss, in addition to working out more and drinking water. At the time, the singer said she had felt better and was optimistic about her health journey.