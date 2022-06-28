Everything We Know About the 'College Hill' Reboot on BET Plus
Elder millennials, rejoice! One of BET Network’s most iconic reality shows has returned — with a twist!
On Monday, June 27, College Hill returned to the small screen. But instead of a group of rambunctious college students, the cast is comprised of eight chaotic celebrities. How many episodes will there be in Season 1 of College Hill: Celebrity Edition? And where can you watch? Here’s everything we know about the reboot so far!
‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’ — Total episodes, release schedule, and where to watch.
Reports confirm that Season 1 of College Hill has eight 30-minute episodes in total. Unlike the original series, the reboot will be exclusively available for streaming on BET Plus. Following the June 27 premiere, viewers can access new episodes of College Hill: Celebrity Edition every Thursday.
The celebrities featured on the reality series are tasked with attending classes, submitting coursework, and collaborating on group projects. However, teasers prove that adapting to college living won’t be easy.
Here’s everything we know about the cast of College Hill: Celebrity Edition.
Meet the cast of ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition.’
Along with India Love, Big Freedia, DreamDoll, and the one-and-only NeNe Leakes, Slim Thug, Ray J, Stacey Dash, and Lamar Odom are taking on higher education at Texas Southern University.
While Stacey Dash gets a crash course in Black history, Big Freedia and Slim Thug tackle homophobia. A teaser hints at a homework-related blowup between Nene and Ray J, but they aren’t the only ones who have a hard time finding common ground in Season 1.
We have reason to believe that Lamar is at odds with not one, but seemingly all of his classmates. And we can't say that we're surprised.
Series creator Tracey Edmonds expressed her excitement about the series' return in a statement published by Deadline. Her statement read, “I am so elated to partner with Texas Southern University and be able to bring back this cherished franchise with an exciting new twist that I am sure will entertain and inspire new and old fans across the board."
“We intend to provide a fun but sometimes challenging journey that will show viewers it’s never too late to go back to school,” she added.
College Hill isn’t creator Tracey’s only claim to fame. Along with being married to the Babyface Edmonds, she executive produced series like Soul Food and Games People Play. Her producer credits also include Good Luck Chuck, Jumping the Broom, and Light It Up.
Following College Hill’s debut on television, the series was wildly successful. Season 4 — which was filmed at the University of The Virgin Islands — brought in a record number of viewers. At the time, the series was crowned the number one series among Black households.
Sadly, College Hill ultimately came to an end after six seasons.
You can stream College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET Plus now.