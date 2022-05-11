Celebrities Like Selena Gomez and Nick Cannon Have Spoken About Their Battles With Lupus

Selena credits Francia with saving her life. Along with kidney failure, Selena has also dealt with arthritis and blood pressure irregularity. She vows to stand by and empower her community.

"This is why I am committed to the Lupus Research Alliance. So that none of us are alone, especially the young women that I have grown up with and heard many, many stories," Selena said during a 2017 speech at the Lupus Research Alliance's Breaking Through Gala.