What Happened to Snoop Dogg's Brother? The Tragic of Bing Worthington Snoop finds comfort in knowing his younger brother has reunited with their mother. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Dec. 11 2024, 2:17 p.m. ET

As a cultural icon with immense influence on hip-hop and entertainment, Snoop Dogg has always emphasized the importance of family. While fans are deeply familiar with his artistry, they may not know as much about his family. One very popular question that comes up when fans dig into his personal life is: What happened to Snoop Dogg’s brother? While he technically has two brothers, this question specifically refers to his younger brother, Bing Worthington.

Bing was Snoop’s younger half-brother. Known for both his dedication and humor, Bing was so much more than just family. He was a cornerstone of his brother’s support system. Unfortunately, Bing’s story was cut short when he died in February 2024. What happened to him exactly? Keep reading as we take a closer look at this heart-wrenching story.

What happened to Snoop Dogg’s brother, Bing Worthington?

Bing was Snoop’s younger half-brother through their late mother, Beverly Tate. Bing had been a consistent figure in Snoop’s life, contributing to his career as a tour manager and confidant. He also pursued his own creative path, co-founding the rap duo Lifestyle and working as an executive producer for Dogg Records.

On Feb. 15, 2024, Bing died at the age of 44. Although the family has chosen not to disclose the cause of death publicly, Snoop shared many heartfelt tributes on social media. He described Bing as a light who brought joy and laughter to everyone around him. In one post, Snoop penned that his younger brother was a constant source of laughter. The rapper also seemingly took comfort in knowing his brother was reunited with their mother, who passed away back in 2021.

Fans and loved ones alike expressed their deep condolences to the rapper as they knew just how much family meant to Snoop. While Bing's death was tragic, it shined a bright spotlight on the deep love and unity within Snoop’s family.

How did Snoop's younger brother shape his life and career?

Bing’s influence on his brother Snoop’s life extended far beyond traditional family ties. As Snoop’s tour manager, it was Bing’s job to ensure operations ran like clockwork. Bing’s hard work allowed Snoop to focus all his time and energy on his artistry. His younger brother’s understanding of how the industry worked and his dedication to Snoop’s vision were invaluable.

Bing was a cornerstone for Snoop — a source of personal strength. Their relationship was filled with memories, support, and an unbreakable brotherly bond. Bing’s presence in his brother’s life made it easier for Snoop to overcome the challenges he faced over the course of his career.