From Rapper to Entrepreneur: How Snoop Dogg Built His Massive Net Worth

Snoop Dogg is arguably one of the biggest dogs in the hip-hop game. His music, television, and film projects have led to an impressive net worth.

Published Aug. 8 2024, 2:03 p.m. ET

Snoop Dogg poses on the red carpet as he arrives for 'The Prelude to the Olympics' at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Source: Getty Images

There’s no doubt that Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop legend, but he has also become a pop culture icon. Snoop’s influence extends beyond music, as he has ventured into the television, film, and sports broadcasting industries. His involvement in the 2024 Paris Olympics has been a testament to his enduring relevance, and fans around the world can’t get enough of him. The rapper has had a bustling career since the 1990s, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

“I’m not one-sided, I’m not just for you. I’m for everybody. I’m the people’s champ,” Snoop said during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Snoop’s widespread appeal and his fun-loving personality have kept him employed. As a result of this, the hip-hop icon has built an impressive net worth.

snoop dogg torch
Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg carried the Olympic torch

Snoop Dogg’s net worth is stacked!

Snoop Dogg continues to expand his influence, and his financial success reflects his diverse ventures. By 2024, Snoop Dogg's net worth has reached an estimated $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Snoop built his net worth by combining music, entrepreneurship, and business investments.

Snoop Dogg

Rapper, Entrepreneur

Net worth: $160 million

Snoop Dogg is a rapper and performer from Long Beach, California. He rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of Death Row Records, but he has since become one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood.

Birth name: Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

Birthday: Oct. 20, 1971

Birthplace: Long Beach, Calif.

Education: Long Beach Polytechnic High School

Spouse: Shante Broadus (married: 1997)

Kids: Corde, Cordell, Cori and Julian

Father: Vernell Varnado

Mother: Beverly Tate

He broke out as a star in the 1990s with his debut album "Doggystyle," quickly cementing his place in the hip-hop world. Snoop has released over 19 studio albums, selling more than 12.5 million records worldwide, per RIAA. He has dropped hits like "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," and "Beautiful,” all of which reached the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, Snoop has appeared in over 30 films, including memorable roles in cult classics like Training Day and Starsky & Hutch.

While Snoop’s music career laid the foundation for his wealth, he didn't stop there. He ventured into the cannabis industry with his brand Leafs by Snoop. Additionally, his partnerships with major brands, television appearances, and diverse business ventures have left him with a substantial fortune.

Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus, and Cordell Broadus attend an event
Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg credits his success with being “personal” with his fans.

Snoop Dogg has been a familiar face for decades, and he credits his success with his ability to connect with fans on a deeper level. “Before social media, I was always up close and personal with the people who would respect my music and love my music,” Snoop told XXL. “Social media gives me a chance to get even more up close and personal.”

In 2007, Snoop gave fans a deeper insight into his life with his famed reality show. Snoop Dogg’s Fatherhood aired for two seasons on E!, and fans loved it. The show included a mix of humor, family dynamics, and celebrity cameos.

