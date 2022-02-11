Snoop Dogg Is Now the Owner of Death Row Records, the Label to Launch His Career

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg (aka Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) announced that he has acquired Death Row Records, the California-based label that effectively launched his career with the release of "Doggystyle" in 1993.

The step marks a full circle moment for Snoop Dogg, who has gone on to release 19 studio albums. His latest, "Bacc On Death Row" or "B.O.D.R.," was released on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, a few days ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl LVI half-time show on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.