Snoop Dogg Has Seemingly Squashed His Beef With Eminem: "I Make Mistakes. I Ain’t Perfect"By Chris Barilla
Oct. 28 2021, Published 1:29 p.m. ET
Barely a few weeks can go by without a beef between hip-hop artists getting major attention. Of course, competitiveness is a hallmark of many great MCs over the years, but that spirit sometime leads to bad blood between the genre's biggest stars. Case in point: the rivalry between veteran rappers Snoop Dogg and Eminem.
Both stars have had their fair share of altercations with other artists and celebrities over the years. However, there have also been some harsh words traded between Snoop and Eminem. So, what are the details of Snoop and Eminem's beef? Keep reading to find out.
Here's why Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been beefing.
For most of their careers, no one knew whether Snoop and Eminem were friendly or not, but the ambiguity was cleared up back in 2020. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Snoop made his feelings about the Detroit-born rapper known.
When asked why he didn't include Eminem in his list of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time, Snoop candidly responded, "[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever."
"I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it," he said, basically disagreeing with the popular opinion that Eminem is one of the best in hip-hop history. "That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre," Snoop added.
Needless to say, Eminem didn't take too kindly to Snoop's derogatory remarks about his talent.
Eminem released a diss track titled "Zeus" where he rapped, "Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me / Man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn God to me / Man, not really (haha) I had "dog" backwards / But I'm startin' to think, all these people takin' shots at me / S--t, it's no wonder."
The "Stan" artist then took to Shade45 to further elaborate on his feelings about Snoop's comments, saying they threw him "for a loop."
"I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f--k? It threw me for a loop," Eminem said during the interview, adding, "I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s--t.' Now you’re being disrespectful."
A year later, Snoop and Eminem have finally reconciled.
Things went quiet for a while between the two artists after Eminem made those comments on Shade45, but during an Oct. 27, 2021 interview with The Breakfast Club, Snoop decided to put the beef to rest and apologize to Eminem.
In the interview, he mentioned his love for the star and addressed how competitive the rap game can get sometimes.
"Man I love Eminem. And the thing is, we love hip-hop so much, we competitive," Snoop began. "We battle rappers, so that was supposed to trigger that in him. But we brothers, and we family so we learn to appreciate each other for what we do, and we get down and we had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other."
The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper added, "And I felt like I was out of pocket. I apologized to him, and I let him know and I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes. I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg."
Eminem has yet to respond to Snoop's apology.