Snoop Dogg Has Seemingly Squashed His Beef With Eminem: "I Make Mistakes. I Ain’t Perfect"

Barely a few weeks can go by without a beef between hip-hop artists getting major attention. Of course, competitiveness is a hallmark of many great MCs over the years, but that spirit sometime leads to bad blood between the genre's biggest stars. Case in point: the rivalry between veteran rappers Snoop Dogg and Eminem .

Both stars have had their fair share of altercations with other artists and celebrities over the years. However, there have also been some harsh words traded between Snoop and Eminem. So, what are the details of Snoop and Eminem's beef? Keep reading to find out.

Here's why Snoop Dogg and Eminem have been beefing.

For most of their careers, no one knew whether Snoop and Eminem were friendly or not, but the ambiguity was cleared up back in 2020. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Snoop made his feelings about the Detroit-born rapper known. When asked why he didn't include Eminem in his list of the top 10 greatest rappers of all time, Snoop candidly responded, "[Dr. Dre] probably put Eminem in the position that he would be considered one of the top 10 rappers ever."

"I don’t think so, but the game thinks that he’s a top 10 lyricist and everything that comes with it," he said, basically disagreeing with the popular opinion that Eminem is one of the best in hip-hop history. "That’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre," Snoop added. Needless to say, Eminem didn't take too kindly to Snoop's derogatory remarks about his talent.

Source: Getty Images

Eminem released a diss track titled "Zeus" where he rapped, "Last thing I need is Snoop doggin' me / Man, dog, you was like a (yeah) damn God to me / Man, not really (haha) I had "dog" backwards / But I'm startin' to think, all these people takin' shots at me / S--t, it's no wonder." The "Stan" artist then took to Shade45 to further elaborate on his feelings about Snoop's comments, saying they threw him "for a loop."

"I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f--k? It threw me for a loop," Eminem said during the interview, adding, "I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s--t.' Now you’re being disrespectful."

Source: Getty Images