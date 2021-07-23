Dr. Dre Has to Dish out $3.5 Million in Spousal Support Yearly, and Social Media Is in Shambles

Celebrity net worths are always a topic of discussion. As Hollywood’s elite live out their dreams and work to obtain financial freedom, being able to accumulate lasting wealth is the ultimate goal. And as life comes with its share of twists and turns, having a nest egg to fall back on always comes in handy — which is something Dr. Dre would likely agree with.

The famed producer and entrepreneur's financial situation has become a hot topic. Thanks to Dr. Dre's ongoing divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young, social media has long speculated that he will have to pony up a big payout. And since the question of his net worth has made headlines — in regards to reaching a possible billionaire status — fans are looking for answers.

Is Dr. Dre a billionaire? Get comfortable as we walk you through the facts.