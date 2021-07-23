Dr. Dre Has to Dish out $3.5 Million in Spousal Support Yearly, and Social Media Is in Shambles

Dr. Dre Has to Dish out $3.5 Million in Spousal Support Yearly, and Social Media Is in ShamblesBy Tatayana Yomary
Jul. 23 2021, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Show me the money!
Celebrity net worths are always a topic of discussion. As Hollywood’s elite live out their dreams and work to obtain financial freedom, being able to accumulate lasting wealth is the ultimate goal. And as life comes with its share of twists and turns, having a nest egg to fall back on always comes in handy — which is something Dr. Dre would likely agree with.
The famed producer and entrepreneur's financial situation has become a hot topic. Thanks to Dr. Dre's ongoing divorce with estranged wife Nicole Young, social media has long speculated that he will have to pony up a big payout. And since the question of his net worth has made headlines — in regards to reaching a possible billionaire status — fans are looking for answers.
Is Dr. Dre a billionaire? Get comfortable as we walk you through the facts.
Dr. Dre reportedly has to pay his estranged wife, Nicole Young, a whopping $3.5 million a year in temporary spousal support. Did Dr. Dre sign a prenup?
If the saying "get to the bag" was a person, Nicole Young can teach a master class. In case you’ve been out of the loop, Nicole and Dr. Dre (real name: André Romelle Young) have been going through an intense divorce after 24 years of marriage.
With court battles over properties, allegations of infidelity, and spousal support, Nicole and Dr. Dre’s divorce is shaping up to be a fiasco.
The Blast reports that Nicole originally requested $2 million a month in spousal support. However, court documents obtained by the outlet show that Nicole is getting less than she bargained for.
“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the order states (via The Blast).
And if you add up the numbers correctly, that brings the grand total to $3,519,672 a year. Not to mention, the order states that the payments will continue “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”
However, Dr. Dre’s team reportedly believes that this ruling may be temporary due to a prenup. Per The Blast, Dr. Dre claimed that with this prenup, his businesses are separate property.
Is Dr. Dre a billionaire? His net worth is believed to be close to that mark in 2021.
If you’ve been keeping up with Dr. Dre’s career, then you likely know that his finances have been rumored to reach billionaire territory. And that’s in major thanks to his career as a rapper, record producer, audio engineer, and entrepreneur.
In 2019, Forbes shared that the entrepreneur’s net worth fell a bit short of the billion-dollar-mark — although Dr. Dre had stated otherwise in 2014.
In a comprehensive breakdown, the outlet explained that his 2014 deal with Apple for the Beats by Dre headphone line and debt payments had left him with $500 million. However, they did share that his estimated net worth as of 2019 was $800 million.
However, conflicting reports state that Dr. Dre earned $720 million from the deal, thanks to his 25 percent stake in the company. As of 2020, it’s said that the entrepreneur accumulated a net worth of $820 million.
So, it doesn’t appear that Dr. Dre has reached billionaire status, but if he expands his portfolio with new ventures, it's totally doable.
Keep in mind, with his court-ordered spousal support in effect, it may take Dr. Dre a bit longer to become a billionaire.