Home > Television > Reality TV Eduardo Xol, Known for 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,' Has Died at 58 Years Old 'Extreme Makeover Home Edition' designer Eduardo Xol died on Sept. 20, 2024 from injuries sustained during an apparent stabbing. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 25 2024, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, Eduardo Xol, a designer best known for starring in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, passed away. He was 58 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As we await further details about the circumstances surrounding his passing, here’s what we currently know about this tragic loss, including insights into the cause of death.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Eduardo Xol's cause of death?

At this time, Eduardo Xol's exact cause of death has not been publicly revealed. However, according to Desert Sun, Xol died shortly after noon on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Desert Regional Medical Center.

His death seemingly stemmed from injuries he sustained during an apparent stabbing incident that occurred on Sept. 10 in Palm Springs. Law enforcement arrested 34-year-old Richard Joseph Gonzales from Cathedral City on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the stabbing.

Article continues below advertisement

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Eduardo's family expressed their deep sorrow: "We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our beloved Eduardo Xol. We know that his kindness has touched the lives of so many."

"We ask for that kindness returned now allowing our privacy to be respected as we process our grief," the statement continued. "In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Eduardo's name to the Lupus Foundation of America as he spent so much of his life in the service of others."

Article continues below advertisement

Eduardo Xol joined ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition during its second season, which premiered in 2004. He remained with the reality show until its eighth season in 2011.