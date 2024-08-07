Home > Television > Reality TV Move That Bus! — See the Original 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Cast Today The show ran from 2004 to 2012 on ABC. By Anna Quintana Published Aug. 7 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Miss watching Extreme Makeover: Home Edition? Well, you are in luck because the ABC reality home renovation series is now streaming on Netflix. The show premiered in 2004 and introduced audiences to host Ty Pennington, and his team of interior designers, architects, and carpenters as they gave deserving families the houses of their dreams. So, what has the cast been up to since the show ended in 2012? Keep reading to find out!

Ty Pennington

Source: Getty Images

What is the cast of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition up to today? Well, let's start with the host with the most, Ty Pennington. Ty won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Despite his success on the show, Ty did experience some personal setbacks when he was arrested for DUI in 2007. However, that did not stop him from hosting other TV shows such as The Revolution in 2012 and the Trading Spaces revival in 2018. More recently, he tied the knot with his partner Kellee Merrell in 2021.

Paul DiMeo

Source: Getty Images, Instagram

Paul DiMeo was the resident carpenter on the ABC reality series and was known for getting emotional every episode, which we loved to see. Currently, Paul is living in Los Angeles with his wife Kelly Lynn.

Tracy Hutson

Source: Getty Images, Instagram

Tracy Hutson brought the style to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and spruced up the homes before the show's big unveiling. She was on the reality series until the show ended in 2012. Since then, the mother-of-two has appeared on The Design Network series Momtourage and was spotted in 2021 running a booth at BitCon Miami.

Michael Moloney

Source: Getty Images, Instagram

For nine seasons, Michael Moloney was the show's go-to interior designer. In 2023, Michael sold his Nashville home for $1.8 million, so it's safe to say his interior design career is still thriving. You can follow Michael on Instagram for frequent updates.

Paige Hemmis

Source: Getty Images, Instagram

Proving she is more than just a pretty blonde, Paige worked alongside Paul as a carpenter on the show, and today, she is still rocking her toolbelt. She is currently the host of Home & Family on the Hallmark Channel and is married to singer Jason Short.

Eduardo Xol

Source: Getty Images

The green thumb of the group, Eduardo Xol joined the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team in Season 2 as a landscaper. Unfortunately, much is known about Eduardo today.

John Littlefield

Source: Getty Images, Facebook

From Season 4 to Season 8, John Littlefield was on the show as a carpenter. John appeared in Squeaky Clean Mysteries: Hazardous Duty in 2022, and today, John promotes his multiple Airbnb properties.

Ed Sanders

Source: Getty Images / Twitter

Ed Sanders made headlines when he got seriously injured during filming of Season 4, but the British carpenter did not let that stop him from appearing on the show for five more seasons. He is also married to his wife Gioia and the couple has four children together. Unfortunately, Ed has deleted all his social media accounts so it's hard to know what he is up to today.

Preston Sharp

Source: ABC, Facebook