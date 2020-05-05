Meet the Cast of 2020's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Reboot

Remember Extreme Makeover: Home Edition ? The ABC show, which ran from 2003 to 2012, was beloved feel-good appointment television viewing in many households. That's why so many fans were elated to learn that the makeover show was getting a reboot on HGTV.

Indeed, while ABC might have made for the perfect home for the show in the early aughts, these days all things home reno belong on HGTV.

In addition to changing networks, the show is also seeing a new cast of designers, as well as a new host. So, who's in the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's 2020 cast ? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the reboot.

"Watching #HGTVExtreme really is a virtual hug," Jesse writes on Twitter . "Since we are home and aren't giving friends hugs right now I'm so proud that this show feels like a big hug. I miss hugging [Carrie Locklyn], [Darren Keefe] & [Breegan Jane]. They're gonna get big hugs when this is all over!!!!"

Fresh off of his 11-year hit series ending, Jesse has taken on the role of Extreme Makeover host, and is calling the show "a great way to spend time in quarantine." Indeed, if we can't leave our houses, there's nothing like inspiring stories and beautiful transformations to inspire us to tidy up or fully redesign ours.

You are remembering correctly if you've tuned in to an episode of the 2020 reboot and felt disconcerted you didn't recognize the show's host. That's because while the original Extreme Makeover was led by the bubbly and charismatic Ty Pennington , the newest iteration sees Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson in his place.

Meet the rest of the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' 2020 cast.

Thanks to Jesse, we've also learned that the Extreme Makeover team transforms the houses we see on TV in merely FIVE days. "It's truly incredible," he writes, and we agree!

Rounding out the Extreme Makeover team are designers Breegan Jane and Carrie Locklyn, and carpenter Darren Keefe. "I think we're all very grateful for the incarnation that existed before us and so happy to step into this role and carry the flag for this amazing show," Darren said in an interview with Forbes.

Darren is a native of Northern Ireland, who moved to the States as a teenager. These days, he lives in Los Angeles, and when he's not on TV, he creates one-of-a-kind handcrafted furniture pieces for the brand he founded, Drumcree Designs. Follow him on Instagram here: @darrenkeefe.

As for the designers, Los Angeles-based Breegan describes herself as "a designer, entrepreneur, lifestyle expert, and philanthropist." She has worked on designing the interiors of several luxury homes, music studios, and even yachts. Follow her on Instagram to keep up with her projects here: @breeganjane.

After host Jesse, designer Carrie might be the most recognizable face to viewers, as the former professional organizer is the lead designer for The Travel Channel's Hotel Impossible, and has been featured on several home renovation shows, including Don't Sweat It and Garage Mahal. Follow her Instagram here: @carrie_locklyn.