See the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Cast 15 Years After the Premiere

It's been 15 years since the premiere of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, but we can still hear Ty Pennington yelling, "Move that bus," as if it were yesterday. The ABC reality series, which focused on giving deserving families their dream homes, was definitely a feel-good guilty pleasure for many — and introduced audiences to a cast of talented carpenters, interior designers, and, decorators.

It was such a feel-good show that, nearly two decades later, die-hard fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a reboot. "I wish there's a new season of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition show," one recently tweeted before another added, "I miss Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. They were really out there changing lives."

A third chimed in, "I vote 2019 be the year we bring back Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. I think it’s what I’m missing in my life." So, where are Ty, Paige Hemmis, Paul DiMeo, and the rest of the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition squad today? Keep scrolling to see what the cast is doing today!