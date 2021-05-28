'Extreme Weight Loss' Premiered 10 Years Ago — Chris Powell Is Still Changing Lives (EXCLUSIVE)

Each season, the fitness expert helped a set of contestants to lose weight and to alter their lifestyle habits over the course of one year. The series inspired countless others either to apply or to make changes on their own, and fans became invested in the contestants' journeys.

When Extreme Weight Loss (which was originally known as Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition) debuted on ABC in May of 2011, viewers were introduced to head trainer Chris Powell .

Ten years after the series premiere, Chris Powell reflected on what the series meant to him, how he's forever bonded to the contestants he worked with, and whether he'd join a reboot.

While people got to see the participants evolve physically, mentally, and emotionally, Chris himself was forever affected by the success of the show.

Chris Powell discussed the legacy of the reality series, and whether he has any regrets.

Those who tuned in to Extreme Weight Loss each week during the show's five-year run saw a compressed version of each participant's journey. Chris shared that he filmed the show "365 days a year," and that they "never took a break." As if that schedule wasn't intimidating enough, Chris became a dad in the same year that Season 1 debuted. He shares a son, Cash, and a daughter, Ruby, with his ex-wife, Heidi Powell (he was also a stepdad to her two children from a previous marriage).

Though the commitment was intense, the trainer said that fatherhood allowed him to be "more patient, compassionate, and understanding" of the participants. He mainly has positive memories of his time on the show.

"Any time I reflect on the experience of Extreme Weight Loss, I have the most incredible memories..." he shared exclusively with Distractify. "The whole experience from beginning to end, with all the good and all the bad, was probably one of the greatest blessings in my entire life." While Chris does have mostly happy recollections from the show, the Arizona resident does have some regrets about his past training methods.

"I made a lot of mistakes in my life, even when it comes to my training. In all fairness, my intentions were always good; I always did preach what I actually thought was in their best interests," Chris explained. "My Season 1 and Season 2 people, I was so much more rigid on what I felt like they needed to do to get the results. In hindsight, I needed to allow them much more flexibility for long-term success."

Chris now recognizes that it's important to focus on behavioral change, habit adoption, and taking the "slow and steady" approach rather than cutting things out completely or being too restrictive.

"Now, having a much better understanding of human behavior and long-term adherence to programming, that was a mistake," he said about his tactics in early seasons. "That's something that I look back on, and it makes my heart hurt." The Extreme Weight Loss personality may be somewhat critical of himself, but it's evident that he's left an indelible mark on many of the contestants he worked with.

