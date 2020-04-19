This Is Why Ty Pennington Isn't Hosting 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Anymore

Replacing Ty is Modern Family's Jesse Ferguson. While Ty isn't totally out of the picture (he's already made a guest appearance,) some viewers feel like the show just really isn't the same. (And we love Jesse!)

When it was announced that Ty Pennington — who was the iconic host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 2003 to 2012 — wasn't going to be a big part of show's reboot earlier this year, fans were shocked. After all, when you think of Extreme Makeover, you always associate it with Ty.

Anyone else miss Extreme Makeover Home Edition w/ Ty Pennington? Bc that use to be my shiz when he yelled "Move that bus"& boom a new house

Why didn't Ty Pennington come back to host the new season of 'Extreme Makeover'?

In an interview with TMZ, Ty admitted that, after nine seasons, he's ready to stop "hogging" the spotlight and let someone else take the reins. He also added that he's "too old" for the show, which we respectfully disagree with. He stated, "I shouldn't hog all the good vibes. You don't find that kind of quality, like real true honest good [television very often.]" He joked, "Besides, I'm too old for that, man."

He fully gave Jesse his blessing to move forward with the new version of the show, saying, "It's one of the best shows, I think, ever, changing people's lives. Hopefully [Jesse] will get to do that, too. Because that's really the fun part, when you put your heart and soul into designing something for somebody and seeing that reaction. That's what it's all about. Just being a part of the show for anybody — it's just going to be the best thing to ever happen to him."

Source: Instagram

It also seems like HGTV may have wanted to switch things up and focus less on the technical aspect of home repair, and more so on personality. HGTV president Jane Latman stated, "Jesse's participation as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is one of the ways that HGTV will put its own creative lens on the series.

Jane continued, "We'll make some variations to creative aspects of the show, but it will always deliver the great storytelling that made it one of the most iconic and successful properties in television. Jesse's a funny guy, with a warm, caring nature who will help us find the humor and joy in every situation, so that will make this a unique viewing experience for everyone."

As for Jesse himself, the actor stated he was super excited about the opportunity. "I was so inspired by the original series and now I can't wait to help families as the new host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Jesse said.

Source: Instagram

Even though Ty won't be hosting anymore, you'll still be seeing him around. On March 27, Jesse posted promo pics to his Instagram, writing, "There's an ALL NEW #HGTVExtreme this Sunday at 8pm! Both @thetypennington & @anthonyanderson come to help us surprise this incredible family. You won't want to miss it."