Watch an Emotional Sneak Peek of HGTV's 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'

It has been 15 years since Extreme Makeover: Home Edition premiered on ABC and changed reality TV forever. Ty Pennington and the rest of the Makeover crew changed the lives of countless families and brought together communities like no other reality show to date. The show went off the air in 2012, but it's left a giant, house-sized hole in the reality TV world ever since, so now it's back!

HGTV picked up Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. This time, Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson will be the host, and new episodes will start airing in early 2020. Ferguson will be joined by three designers: Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn, and Darren Keefe, as well as a cast of celebrity special guests, some of whom include LeAnn rimes, Laila Ali, Anthony Anderson, and Derek Hough.

Source: Getty Images

The new season on HGTV will look very similar to the old version of the show. Families in need who have experienced hardship, whether it be medical, financial, etc., are nominated and surprised with a brand new home customized just for them. The new season will feature 10 episodes, that's 10 deserving families whose lives get completely turned around.

I don't know if you remember just how emotional and heartwarming the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was, but you will probably want to watch these new episodes with a box of tissues.

Source: Getty Images

According to People magazine, "Some of the renovation recipients featured include a single father of three little girls, a military family whose members are reentering civilian life, and a woman who already had two children when she chose to welcome three siblings who were 'deemed un-adoptable' into the family."

HGTV released a brand new preview on Facebook that itself will make you cry. You'll notice a tiny little cameo in the trailer from Ty Pennington himself, as well as several other HGTV stars.

HGTV has a lot of shows about houses, but it's safe to say that this one will elicit the most tears from its audience. "It is such a privilege to meet people who need something and be able to give them that thing that they need," Ferguson says in the trailer.

Many of the houses built on the show are pretty much built from the ground up. The demolition is always fun to watch, but it is even more of a spectacle to see hundreds of members from the family's community come together to help make their lives infinitely better.

Source: Getty Images

In a press release, HGTV president Jane Latman said, "Today’s short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. We reimagined television’s most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations."