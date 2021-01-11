Ty Pennington's Relationship Reportedly Began Before He First Said, "Move That Bus!"

Since the first run of the show ended in 2012, Ty has continued appearing on home, lifestyle, and food shows.

It's been more than 17 years since we first heard Ty Pennington (real name Gary Tygert Burton) shout his signature phrase, "Move that bus!" on ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition . The host/carpenter won fans over with his ability to bond with the homeowners whose lives he was changing on each episode of the feel-good renovation show.

While his professional life is clearly going well, what's the deal with his love life? Is Ty Pennington married?

Ty is now the host of HGTV's Ty Breaker, and he's helping clients to decide whether to re-do their current properties or to take on something new.

It does not appear as if the two have ever officially gotten married. But, considering the fact that they're still together after decades of dating, they have most of Hollywood beat.

Andrea has worked with Ty professionally since their romance began. She served as his assistant when he was the carpenter on Trading Spaces from 2000 to 2003. She has also been Ty's manager.

The 56-year-old doesn't often share details about his personal life, but he has reportedly been dating Andrea "Drea" Bock for more than 20 years. Outlets have stated that Ty began dating the fellow Atlanta native in 1996, but the two have not publicly commented on when their relationship began.

The TV personality does share photos of his family online, but he does not have kids of his own. He is known to post photos with his nieces, which explains why fans sometimes flood his comments section with questions about whether or not he's a dad. His mom, Yvonne Burton, is also a staple on his page.

Why isn't Ty Pennington on the 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' reboot?

When the popular home series was officially rebooted for HGTV in 2020 after eight years off the air, many original viewers hoped that Ty would reprise his role as the host. But, Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson was soon announced as the host, and some viewers wondered if Ty had said no to the show or if he wasn't asked back. After months of speculation, Ty shared on Instagram in August of 2020 that he was asked back to the show — but in a smaller role.

"Now, losing a job is NOWHERE near losing everything but this much is true: Exactly one year ago, I was asked to return to a job that I had done successfully — for almost a decade. This time around though, my position was given to someone else. Not gonna lie, my ego took a huge punch to the gut. It stung," he wrote in his caption. "And it left me SO confused."

Article continues below advertisement

But, Ty noted, he later took the rejection as a blessing, and he agreed to return to the show for one episode (it aired in February of 2020). "I began doubting my talent, my experience, and my overall belief in myself. But the job was never about me! It was about one lucky person, being helped by an amazing team, and making a difference in a community. So of course I said yes!" he continued. "Honestly, it WAS and always will be, one of the best experiences I've ever had."

Article continues below advertisement

"Every single person involved is affected by the positive impact it has on the family. So even though my ego took a beating, I dusted myself off, strapped on my boots, and chipped in to help — even if it was just as a 'special guest.' I have to say, watching someone else do my job, really made me appreciate the incredible opportunity I was given back in the day. And how lucky I was that it came so naturally to me, and how much I loved being part of an amazing team!" he shared.