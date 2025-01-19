A VPN Might Help Bypass the TikTok Ban, but Additional Steps Are Required "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 19 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Less than two hours before the TikTok ban was set to take effect on Jan. 19, 2025, the app and website went dark. A message on the site reads: "A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!"

TikTok users, especially those who depend on the platform for income and entertainment, are scrambling to find ways around the ban. For many, TikTok isn’t easily replaceable. One popular workaround being discussed is using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access the app. But does it actually work — and what other options are out there? With the ban now in full effect, here’s what people are saying about VPNs and other suggested solutions.

How to get around TikTok ban in the U.S.?

Source: Pexels

The only way to potentially bypass the TikTok ban is by using a VPN, but even that’s not guaranteed to work. If TikTok detects your account is U.S.-based, it could still lock you out.

Reddit user @loverlustnut shared on Jan. 19, 2025, that despite using NordVPN Premium and setting their location to various countries, "none have worked," adding, "it seems to be that the ISPs have it locked down based off your device geo location." Similarly, Redditor @Just_Dean_W reported using CyberGhost VPN, setting their location outside the U.S., and browsing with DuckDuckGo, but they still couldn’t access the platform.

Even with a VPN — whether paid or free — you might still face issues. TikTok’s systems are designed to detect if your account is tied to a U.S. location, regardless of your VPN settings. That said, using a VPN to access TikTok can still work under certain conditions. The catch? You’ll need to create an account outside of the U.S. while connected to a VPN. This means setting your location to a country where TikTok isn’t banned (avoid places like India, where the app is also restricted).

Another option is to create a non-U.S. account on a device that doesn’t have a U.S. phone number or SIM card. While it’s a complicated process, those determined to get back on TikTok might find it worth the effort.

Redditor @WesternHouse3732 shared additional tips to navigate the ban with a VPN: Ensure you’re not signed into a U.S. account.

Use a browser that doesn’t reveal your location. Browsers like Microsoft Edge are not recommended, but Tor, Brave, and Epic Privacy Browser have built-in features for private browsing.

For added protection, they suggest turning off your device’s location settings or using a GPS emulator to manually set your location to a TikTok-friendly country, like the UK. While there’s no foolproof method, these steps might help you regain access to TikTok. As always, do your research before testing out any methods to ensure your data and privacy are protected when using these tools.

y’all the tik tok ban apparently goes by sim card so a vpn or even physically being in another country isn’t gonna work … — MEGAN (@filmferrari) January 19, 2025

When will TikTok come back?

Folks might not need to worry about finding a safe VPN or swapping out their SIM cards to access TikTok for much longer. The platform could be back up and running as early as Jan. 20, 2025. In a Truth Social post on Jan. 19, Donald Trump indicated he plans to issue an executive order on Inauguration Day “to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security."

