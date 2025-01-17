Can a VPN Be Used to Get Around the TikTok Ban? It's Possible, but There Are Risks VPNs provide additional layers of protection when browsing the web, so it's possible. But there are risks. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 17 2025, 1:03 p.m. ET Source: Pixabay

The proposed TikTok ban, set to take effect on Jan. 19, 2025, has netizens scrambling for ways to continue using the app. While some are switching to the Chinese-operated RedNote app, you can't bring your followers or content over, and rumors suggest the app may be separating its servers, which would limit access to foreigners. Regardless of what other apps might offer, TikTok users just aren’t ready to part ways with the video-sharing platform.

One potential solution that could allow Americans to keep accessing TikTok is using a VPN (Virtual Private Network). A VPN establishes a secure connection between your device and a remote server, effectively masking your IP address to make tracking more difficult. It can even make it appear as though you're accessing the internet from a different location — even another country. But the big question is: Will TikTok work with a VPN? Let’s find out.

Will TikTok work with a VPN?

It's possible that TikTok will work with a VPN, but users won’t know for sure until after the ban takes effect. Lauren Hendry Parsons, a privacy advocate at ExpressVPN, confirmed this in an email to CNBC, at least for their platform. Parsons explained that ExpressVPN "consistently [sees] significant spikes in VPN demand when access to online platforms is restricted, and this situation is no different." This suggests that those determined to access TikTok may be able to do so through a VPN provider, as long as they can establish a connection.

VPNs work by creating a secure connection between your device and a remote server owned by the provider, disguising your location and essentially giving you unrestricted internet access. According to KHOU 11, the current ban doesn’t prohibit users from utilizing a VPN, meaning it’s likely you can still access TikTok this way. However, you may encounter issues with speed and functionality — and there are some risks to consider as well.

What are the risks of using a VPN to access TikTok?

Because VPN users establish a connection through a provider, you might experience slower speeds when accessing TikTok, that is if the provider can bypass any potential blocks TikTok might implement. One major risk of using a VPN to access TikTok, especially free VPN services, is that some providers generate revenue by selling user data, according to KHOU 11. If you’re considering a free VPN to save money, consider this your warning: The frugal route might cost you your privacy.

However, X (formerly Twitter) user @xxxxVASHxxxx offered some reassurance about using a VPN with this stark analogy: "Using the internet without a VPN is like having sex without a condom. You might not get an STD or pregnant, but do you really want to take that chance?"

Using the internet without a VPN is like having sex without a condom.



You might not get an STD or pregnant, but do you really want to chance that? — The Wanderer (@xxxxVASHxxxx) January 13, 2025

Aside from potentially exposing your information depending on the VPN platform you rely on, using a VPN to access TikTok comes with security risks. Essentially, you’re using the app at your own risk.