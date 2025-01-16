Is RedNote Really Separating Servers? TikTokers Are Visibly Upset Over the Claim "There's been an update in the Greater China region with the function to separate out foreign IPs." By Jennifer Farrington Updated Jan. 16 2025, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@AbbySijing

A flood of TikTokers, dubbed "TikTok refugees," has migrated to the Chinese media app RedNote, hoping to fill the void if TikTok is banned in the U.S. The U.S. government has set Jan.19, 2025, as the ban date unless ByteDance agrees to sell TikTok to an approved buyer — or if Donald Trump, set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, can somehow delay or cancel the ban altogether.

Amid this surge of new American users, RedNote, known as Xiaohongshu in China, has faced criticism over allegations of separating its online servers. The move would essentially divide Chinese users from "foreigners," specifically Americans. While some have praised the app for fostering a welcoming community, others are dissatisfied with the influx of influential newcomers. But is this server separation really happening? Let’s sift through the rumors to uncover the truth.

Is RedNote really separating its servers?

It's unclear if RedNote is officially separating servers, but according to TikToker @AbbySijing, whose video has been shared by @SlainAngel88 on the platform, this change is happening. In her video, @AbbySijing, holding back tears, explains: "There's been an update in the Greater China region with the function to separate out foreign IPs. There are now talks of moving all foreign IPs to a separate server and having a different IP for those who are in the Greater China area."

While she clarified that other options, like using VPNs, might allow access to the app, she expressed concern, saying, "This is gonna kill the app for Chinese Americans who actually use this app to connect with the Chinese content, Chinese language, and Chinese culture." Though she acknowledged that RedNote's decision might be intended as a slap in the face to the U.S. government, she appeared visibly distraught, adding, "I just wish it wasn’t at the cost of others."

On the other hand, X (formerly Twitter) user @Amariee39000212 disputes the claim, stating the news is fake and that RedNote is instead "developing a translation function right now."

That's fake news folks，Rednote is not going to separate servers，instead it's developing translation function right now https://t.co/dNS1ROgqrw pic.twitter.com/FqsBt7PRD7 — Amariee･ω･)ﾉ (@Amariee39000212) January 16, 2025

Another user, @NotRenAnamiya_, shared that the algorithm might differ, meaning Chinese posts could appear less frequently but can still be found through search. For now, it seems like speculation until RedNote makes an official announcement. Regardless, some users understand why RedNote might want to separate servers. One X (formerly Twitter) user attributed the alleged decision to cultural differences, remarking, "Americans don’t know the appropriate behavior on the app," in a post that has since been taken down.

It seem just algorithm might be different so still can see Chinese post, just had to manually for it pic.twitter.com/yGM4g2Ylqz — NotRenAnamiya (@NotRenAnamiya_) January 15, 2025

TikTok runs separate versions in mainland China, so why wouldn’t RedNote?

It's no secret that China has taken significant steps to regulate its online platforms and limit access to certain groups. If RedNote were to separate foreign servers from those in the Greater China area, it wouldn’t be surprising. Reuters highlighted that TikTok already runs a separate version for Chinese residents on the mainland called Douyin.