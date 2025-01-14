RedNote Users in China Welcome "TikTok Refugees" in the Form of American Users RedNote is a short form video app based in China. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 14 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Some TikTok users might still be in denial about the app being banned in the United States, but others have formed their contingency plan. Which is, apparently, to join the China-based app RedNote, which is similar to TikTok but is predominantly Mandarin in language. And after American users began migrating to the app to see what it's all about, Chinese users started to refer to them as "TikTok refugees." And the nickname is one that everyone is embracing.

Article continues below advertisement

Users who are still on TikTok have shared their experiences in checking out RedNote and scrolling through the content as a potential alternative to TikTok. According to a lot of TikTok creators, the users on RedNote have been extremely welcoming to American "refugee" social media users, and it makes others all the more inclined to follow suit and sign up for RedNote.

Article continues below advertisement

New RedNote users are being called "TikTok refugees."

There are numerous TikToks that were uploaded by a wide range of users that explain how RedNote users have reacted to the onslaught of non-Mandarin speaking people signing up for the app. They've even shared screen recordings of some of the RedNote users who have welcomed English-speaking TikTok users to the app now, ahead of the potential ban of TikTok.

And a TikTok user by the name of goddessmia20_ shared her perspective in a TikTok video. She said in her video that she downloaded RedNote to experience it herself, and she sees the potential for different cultures to learn about each other firsthand. It might not be why most TikTokers initially thought about moving to RedNote, but it's another benefit.

Article continues below advertisement

@goddessmia20_ My profile link is in my link tree if y'all want to check it out. Click on my Bio. I think this is a great social experiment to see what happens. Let me know what y'all think. #socialexperiment ♬ original sound - 🎭🪷Goddess Mia🪷

"Now, I'm not saying there's not bad people in each race. There is bad people. But so far, they're welcoming as f--k over there," goddessmia20_ in her video. "But I think this is, like, a great opportunity to watch, like, this is like sociology, watching this s--t. How the AMerican people and the Chinese people are actually talking to each other and there's no beef."

Article continues below advertisement

In the comments section under her TikTok about RedNote, a user from outside of the U.S. shared that they also intend to head over to RedNote as a "Brit" so they aren't left out of the mass migration once TikTok is banned. Provided, of course, that the app does get banned for use in the U.S.

RedNote Xiaohongshu is my favorite app of all time.



Thank you USA for making me a TikTok refugee. I never would have found gold like this otherwie. pic.twitter.com/0bLxkgdAJO — Baphomet's Bastard ★ Alexander Quaresma (@CenobiteAQ) January 14, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Some users aren't getting their RedNote verification codes right away.

Another English-speaking American user on TikTok shared a video about her experience using RedNote for the first time. She shared that the users on RedNote are "so cute" and extremely welcoming. She also shared that there is a reason why some new RedNote users aren't getting the verification code right away to finish setting up their accounts.