Did Dolly Parton Swoop in For the Save and Buy TikTok? "This is the best thing I've ever heard on this app." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 10 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Google

Users on TikTok are currently counting down the days until the app goes dark. Unless some miracle of intervention happens, the ByteDance Ltd.-owned app will shutter in America on Jan. 19, 2025. The company has been accused of shady practices around data and privacy, prompting U.S. officials to ban the app in the United States out of what they claim is concern for national security and the privacy of data for citizens.

Article continues below advertisement

As people aired their frustrations online, a glimmer of hope seemed to appear: rumors that Dolly Parton was going to swoop in and save the day. So did she buy TikTok to "save" it from President Donald Trump, who initiated an attempt to ban the app in the first place? Here's what we know about the rumor, and the way the internet is feeling now that we know the truth.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Dolly Parton buy TikTok?

The hope that Dolly had swooped in for the same all came from a single TikTok video. Posted by @newstomakeyoulaugh, the video appears to be breaking news that Dolly outbid Donald Trump to take ownership of TikTok.

In the video, the "anchor" explained, "The country music legend known for her hit song 'Jolene' decided to expand her empire into the world of social media. When asked about her plans for the platform, Dolly said: 'Well, honey, I just couldn't have let Trump have all the fun.'" The video then goes on to explain that she has plans to implement something called DollyTok, and add "some sparkle" to the app.

Article continues below advertisement

Alas, it is not true. The account that posted the video creates AI-generated "news" stories that definitely look real at a glance, but are not, in fact, real. This is a good reminder to, as always, be skeptical of things you see online. The video is very convincing, but most definitely fake.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are heartbroken that it's all a hoax.

And it's unfortunate that it's not real, if you read comment sections on TikTok. Users who are devastated that their favorite short-form video social media platform is about to be banned felt like this was the last chance to save the app.

Under one video promoting the fake story, one user wrote, "This is the best thing I've heard on this app," while another added, "OH THANK GOD! I knew someone would save the day." However, other users quickly pointed out that the account generates fake stories with AI.

Article continues below advertisement

On another video addressing the rumor, one user wrote, "Too bad it's AI. This would have been the perfect solution." Another person added, "Ugh. Way to break my heart. I really had some hope."