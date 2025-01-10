Carter Center Apparently Crops Donald Trump out of a Funeral Photo They Shared to Socials "Nothing quite like a Southern insult." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 10 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There are few public events as closely watched as state funerals. These highly ritualized events often bring together powerful leaders, and they interact before the public without a political agenda at play. It can reveal the softer and more human sides of politicians who often seem rigid, cold, and distant.

This was certainly the case for the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, laid to rest in January of 2025 after passing at the end of 2024. Former Presidents attended, along with Vice Presidents, First Ladies, and other notable politicians. Photographs abounded. But it was one photograph, shared by The Carter Center, which raised some eyebrows. It looks as though the photo crops Donald Trump out, showcasing the other living former Presidents in what some assume was an intentional slight.

Source: MEGA Living former Presidents George W Bush (bottom L), Donald Trump (Center L), Barack Obama (Center R), Bill Clinton (R) and current President Joe Biden (Top R) attended the funeral

The Carter Center apparently crops President Donald Trump out of a funeral photo.

For most of the funeral, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania sat next to Barack Obama. Barack's wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, could not attend due to scheduling conflicts. Which left him seated next to his biggest political rival, Trump.

When The Carter Center shared a photo of those in attendance, one thing was glaringly obvious: the absence of Trump. Where Trump would have appeared in the photo, a strategically-angled stone column blocks him from view. Was it intentional? It's hard to say, although petty isn't usually the name of the game for the Carter family.

But online, one Facebook user quipped that there's "Nothing quite like a Southern insult." While others applauded the apparent snub, saying that he didn't deserve to be archived in a place of respect alongside the rival whose name he dragged through the mud. It may be a stretch to assume that the angle and cropping was intentional, but nonetheless that was the photo they chose to upload for people to take it as they will.

Speaking of Trump, the world longs to know what he discussed with bitter rival Obama.

Meanwhile, somewhere behind the strategically photographed column, Donald Trump was having a conversation with former President Barack Obama. That is, of course, the President whom Trump accused of being a non-American, demanding to see his birth certificate, and spreading rumors that Obama was born in Kenya.

With so much bad blood between them, it's always a little jarring to note them conversing so politely in public. So what were they talking about? The world longs to know. Although they have been staunch political rivals in the past, they both share a love for golf. And, as CNN points out, people say that Trump is charismatic and funny in private despite being a hard-hitter in public. So they may have just talked about golf. Or even the ceremony itself, as Obama at one point appeared to be gesturing to something on the funeral program.

There were other notable rivals near each other. Such as Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Trump and Biden. But Trump wasn't the only one sitting amongst the opposition. Former VP Al Gore sat near Dan Quayle and Mike Pence as they shared a legacy of running and leading from different sides of the aisles.

Source: MEGA Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump chat during the state funeral of President Jimmy Carter while First Lady Melania Trump sits next to her husband