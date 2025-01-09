Why Did Michelle Obama Miss Former President Jimmy Carter's State Funeral? "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 9 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

For people who grew up in the '80s, '90s, and '00s, the signature smile of President Jimmy Carter was recognizable. The well-respected former President spent his twilight years building homes with Habitat for Humanity and donating both time and money to helping the average American. When he died in 2024, his death marked the end of an era. An end to politics from days of yore, and the end of a vibrant community leader who was dedicated to his fellow Americans.

Whether Republican or Democrat, most people respected President Carter and the legacy he left behind after leaving office. On Jan. 9, 2025, his state funeral was held in Washington D.C. Notables such as President Donald Trump and his wife First Lady Melania attended, along with former Vice President Mike Pence and former President Barack Obama. But Obama's wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama was absent. So why did she miss Jimmy Carter's funeral? Here's what we know.

Why did Michelle Obama miss Jimmy Carter's funeral?

Whenever an important political figure misses an event like a funeral, gossip immediately starts swirling. Was it an intentional slight? Were Michelle and Barack fighting? Fortunately, the real reason is far less sensational.

According to Politico, Michelle was simply in Hawaii and couldn't attend due to a scheduling conflict. Considering the fact that average Americans have scheduling conflicts that prevent them from attending important events all the time, it should be common sense to understand the former first lady's inability to attend.

Crystal Carson, Michelle's spokesperson, “Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President."

Nonetheless, Michelle's absence drew remarks as Obama, Trump, and Pence were joined by other living former Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, current President Joe Biden and their wives.

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, became a day of mourning for the former president.

As former president Carter's funeral played out on televisions across America, the country was observing a day of mourning for the charismatic leader.

He belonged to a caliber of politician that seems in short supply in 2025; a servant of the people whether they supported him or not. Regardless of political association, people in Washington respected Jimmy Carter and what he brought to his single-term presidency.

The funeral closed major streets in Washington D.C. and captured the attention of the world as the United States showed that the deeply divided country can still mourn respected leaders with dignity.