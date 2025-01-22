What Does CGV Mean on TikTok? About the Notifications Associated With It "What did I do?" By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Jan. 22 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ed_in_burgh - @dank_dame - @cocomocoe

TikTok, like many online communities, is filled with distinct verbiage. You've probably come across a few sayings or acronyms that have left you scratching your head.

While many of these sayings are rooted in memes or viral clips that are inside jokes within inside jokes, the meaning behind this recurring term, CGV, is one that's endemic to the TikTok user experience itself.

What's the meaning of CGV on TikTok?

The three-lettered acronym directly pertains to community guidelines violations on the application. Users on the app will usually receive a message while using the software, informing them that they've violated one or several of TikTok's terms of use.

On TikTok's website, the application lists that a variety of content and subject matter can lead to community violations guidelines messages. CGV's are a part of the video-sharing platform's content moderation protocols, which the app says are implemented "to help foster a welcoming, safe, and entertaining experience."

The same web page on this subject states that they've "developed tools and technology to identify and remove harmful content and behavior that goes against" these guidelines. "These tools help us advance the safety of our community and maintain the integrity of our platform," TikTok writes.

What are TikTok's community guidelines?

Furthermore, the application delineated that certain types of content will ultimately be removed from the platform, that could result in either temporary or permanent user bans if accounts are found in violation of them. One such concern expressed by the application is "Youth Safety and Well Being."

If posts are found to compromise the "psychological, physical, or developmental harm" of a young person, then they will be taken down. Furthermore, the application also writes that it takes reports or potential evidence of sexual abuse against a young person very seriously.

Additionally, the application writes that its community guidelines are meant to uphold "safety and civility" among its users. This includes removing content pertaining to the following: Violent and criminal behavior

Hate speech and hateful behavior

Violent and hateful organizations and individuals

Youth sexual and physical abuse

Adult sexual and physical abuse

Human trafficking and smuggling

Harassment and bullying

Moreover, TikTok's community guidelines also police content that could affect users' "mental and behavioral health." Other videos that touch upon "sensitive and mature themes" are also scrutinized. There's also mention of "integrity and authenticity" in TikTok posts. If an account is deemed guilty of engaging in spreading potentially dangerous misinformation, moderators have reserved the right to remove said posts.

"Civic and election integrity" was also mentioned on its website, as was edited and AI-generated content. Spamming one's post with bots in order to employ "fake engagement" protocols to manufacture the air of a powerful online presence is also investigated by the app, as is "spam and deceptive behavior."

Selling or promoting "regulated goods and commercial activities" could also result in a community guidelines violation on the app. As will compromising your or another user's privacy and security. I.e. — don't go around doxxing people just because they beat you in Call of Duty.