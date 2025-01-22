The TikTok Algorithm Feels Different to U.S. Users After They Returned to the App TikTok went down for more than 12 hours for users based in the U.S. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 22 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@yesinmybackyard; @hardmoneyguy; @expenzive_taste

When TikTok users based in the United States returned to the app after around 12 hours following the temporary ban, they found the app to be a totally different place. At least, in some ways. Some users immediately shared TikTok videos where they said their TikTok algorithm was different upon their return to the app, and that was a major cause for concern.

While other users reported on TikTok that their algorithms were exactly the same, and that nothing had changed for them, upon opening the app for the first time since it went dark, the change in the algorithm seemed to be pretty widespread. Some attributed this to a growing concern that TikTok would be censored now, more than ever. Others just wanted their usual scrolls of funny cat videos and recipes back. But for everyone affected, the change in the TikTok algorithm was worrisome.

Is the TikTok algorithm different now?

Even if your TikTok algorithm seems to be more "normal" now than when you first returned after the temporary ban in the U.S., there is no denying that it might have been a little strange at first. Some users shared on TikTok that they weren't (and still aren't) seeing some of the content they had seen a lot of before the short-lived ban. Others posted videos about seeing news content on their FYP from verified news sources only, and no longer from other users who wanted to share their input on the news.

"I feel like no videos that I was watching before the ban are showing up now. Users I can't find, hashtags I can't find. Like, something is weird, something is up," one TikTok user shared in a video following the U.S. ban. "I went from looking at videos that were, like, 150,000, 250,000 likes, and 250,000 views. Now, I'm going to videos that only have, like, 17 views in my FYP."

One TikTok user commented on that video to share that their "bricks are missing" in reference to the common TikTok phrase about building your FYP "brick by brick." Another user commented, "I think it's because people either signed out or people deleted the app. And since it was really a temporary ban, it's deleted out of app stores. some people may not be able to make it back."

TikTok users believe they're being censored now.

With rumors about Meta purchasing TikTok and Meta's previous declaration about Facebook posts and fact-checking, some users believe their algorithms are different because they are being censored. Another user in a separate video on TikTok shared that they no longer see videos about drones, aliens, or wildfires, which to them, could mean a hefty censoring on what they are shown in their FYP.