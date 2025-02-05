"Walk in the Spirit" on TikTok: Is It Biblical or Just Another Trend? "There's a difference between knowing the path and walking the path." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 5 2025, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@danielbergman99;Pexels

When a new term starts trending on TikTok, it’s only natural to question its meaning — especially since common words and phrases often take on a whole new life online. Case in point: Bethenny Frankel’s "Dior bags," which has nothing to do with the coveted designer purses but instead refers to drones spotted in random places.

So when "Walk in the Spirit" started popping up on TikTok, people wondered — does it actually reference the Bible, or is there a deeper meaning? Let’s clear the air.

What does "walk in the spirit" mean on TikTok?

On TikTok, "Walk in the Spirit" refers to the literal biblical phrase from Galatians 5:16-26. The passage states: "I say then: "Walk in the Spirit and you shall not fulfill the lust of the flesh. For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law."

It continues, "Now the works of the flesh are evident, which are: adultery, fornication, uncleanness, lewdness, idolatry, sorcery, hatred, contentions, jealousies, outbursts of wrath, selfish ambitions, dissensions, heresies, envy."

In simple terms, Walking in the Spirit means living a life guided by God’s teachings — choosing kindness, patience, and self-control over sinful temptations. It’s about resisting urges that go against God’s word, like choosing faithfulness over cheating, even when temptation is strong.

"Walking in the Spirit" essentially means living life with God involved in every aspect.

Christians believe the only way to heaven is through faith in Jesus Christ, and that faith goes beyond just praying or attending church — it means living a life that aligns with God's word. This is similar to other religions that prioritize their divine being's teachings as the ultimate example to follow.

According to a TikTok shared by Chandler Hallow, an active member of MrBeast's crew, two things can happen when you "walk in the Spirit." Your old self might resist the transformation because doing the right thing isn’t always easy, or you might embrace walking in the Spirit as a way to seek God’s righteousness.

@chandlerhallow Walking in the Flesh vs Walking in the Spirit. ( Holy Spirit ) Read Galations it talks about this topic as well. ♬ original sound - Chandler Hallow

So, then what does "walking in the flesh" mean?

Contrary to walking in the Spirit — where you live according to God’s guidance — walking in the flesh means prioritizing your own desires, regardless of how your choices affect others. Take, for example, someone in a committed relationship who faces the temptation to cheat.

A person walking in the Spirit would resist the urge, staying faithful to their partner, while someone walking in the flesh might give in, thinking, "This is what I want," without considering the consequences for their spouse, children, or anyone else involved.