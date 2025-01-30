'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Still Has a Sizable Net Worth After Leaving the Show Bethenny Frankel started the famed Skinnygirl cocktail brand. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 30 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bethennyfrankel

Some Real Housewives of New York City women are so iconic that even those who don't follow the Bravo show have heard of them. Such is the case of Bethenny Frankel. And, even though she has not been part of the Bravo series for quite some time, her name is still synonymous with its success over the years. So, what is Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

Since she hasn't been on RHONY since Season 11 back in 2019, it's safe to say that Bethenny can thank herself for most of her success. OK, so she did make a substantial amount of money as a main cast member on the show for quite a while. But once she left the series, she never looked back, and she has the net worth to prove that, above all else, she is a businesswoman.

What is Bethenny Frankel's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bethenny's net worth sits at $80 million. That makes her far more wealthy than any of the current RHONY cast members, and it speaks to how successful she has been throughout her long career both on and off reality TV. Bethenny started the Skinnygirl cocktail brand in 2009 and it has continued to garner attention.

Bethenny Frankel Businesswomen, Reality TV Star, Author Net worth: $80 million Bethenny Frankel is a former cast member on The Real housewives of New York City. She started the Skinnygirl brand in 2009 and she has written multiple self-help books. Birthdate: Nov. 4, 1970 Birthplace: Queens, N.Y. Marriages: Jason Hoppy ​(m. 2010; div. 2021), Peter Sussman ​(m. 1996; div. 1997)​ Children: Bryn Hoppy

Bethenny also shared her coveted "list" on her website, where she shares her beauty and lifestyle recommendations. And outside of her businesses, Bethenny is a podcast host. She hosts the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast which includes, according to its iTunes description, Bethenny's "shrewd career smarts, razor sharp ambition, and deep insight of how business and people work."

Bethenny Frankel will probably never return to 'RHONY.'

Bethenny has become a mogul in her own right, and she began that journey even before she left RHONY. So if you're wondering if she could make a reality TV comeback at some point, you'll be disappointed to learn that Bethenny has spoken out against returning to RHONY. Well, for the most part, anyway. Which isn't a total shocker, given her success outside of television.