"Limit 2 Per Customer, Please!" — Eggs at Costco Sold Out in Less Than 10 Minutes "Costco doesn't have a problem with this, but when I try to use my wife's membership, two employees roll up on me." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 8 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ninav0728

As a mom of three kids, anytime a kitchen staple from the grocery store rises in price, you better believe I take notice. Hey, the only way to stay afloat these days is to live frugally and pay attention to prices. So, when egg prices skyrocketed — tremendously — with a 12-egg carton basically doubling in price, I didn't overlook it.

When food costs rise, I opt for more affordable alternatives (did you know you can swap out an egg in baking for the liquid from a can of chickpeas or some applesauce?) or forgo the item altogether unless I really need it. But with egg prices climbing, it seems Costco shoppers are buying even more! In fact, a viral TikTok taken inside a Costco store and shared on Jan. 29, 2025, claims the eggs that were put out were bought up in less than 10 minutes! So, what's really going on?

Viral TikTok shows Costco shoppers buying up eggs, selling out in under 10 minutes!

In a now-viral TikTok shared by @ninav0728 on Jan. 29, 2025, customers can be seen at Costco stocking up (and I mean stocking up!) their carts with crates of eggs. One person’s cart had over 30 crates of eggs stacked in it, each crate holding between 24 and 30 eggs.

So, if they had 30 crates with 30 eggs each, that would be 900 eggs! Good lord, who needs that many eggs? And why so many, especially considering the price is at an all-time high?

The video was later shared in a Reddit thread, where others posted photos of people at their local Costco with carts just as full of crates of eggs. Redditor @Jazzlike-Bother9494 commented, "I saw a guy loading an entire mini van full of eggs. All the seats removed."

Folks are undoubtedly dumbfounded by why someone would be buying so many eggs, and while one commenter on the TikTok said, "Literally buying just to watch them go bad lol," there’s probably a better reason behind this egg frenzy.

Source: Reddit/@cosmiccage We all know what that Costco employee was thinking!

We, along with others who have seen the video, had to put our thinking caps on to figure out why Costco is selling out of eggs in mere minutes — and more importantly, why one person would need to buy hundreds and hundreds of them.

Here's why Costco shoppers are stocking up on eggs.

Egg prices are rising, and they could go up even more thanks to an outbreak of a deadly strain of avian flu, which has impacted egg production, per CBS News. Now that we know why egg prices are so high, why is everyone buying them?

The avian flu is affecting egg production, which means there’s a shortage. The higher prices may have turned a few buyers off (myself included), making it seem like there are plenty of eggs to go around, even though they’re just much more expensive.

But with egg production impacted, fewer eggs will be available, so people are trying to stock up — similar to how they did with toilet paper and hand sanitizer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But entire carts full? In these cases, the folks stocking up on eggs from Costco may be bakers or people in the food industry who rely heavily on eggs for their businesses. That would make sense as to why they’re purchasing so many.