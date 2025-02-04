Why Are People Boycotting Sam’s Club? Many of the Brand's Shoppers Are Fleeing to Costco The retailer's loyal customers have demanded refunds to their costly memberships. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@samsclubsimplesavings

For many savvy shoppers, Sam's Club is that girl, figuratively speaking, of course. The major retailer is a bulk shopper's dream come true, as it offers almost any food you can think of and will likely have in storage until your next trip in a month or two.

Most Sam's Club shoppers consider the store a hub for all of their needs and can't imagine their lives without one of its sought-after memberships. However, many people practicing intentional shopping are finding it difficult to remain part of Sam's posse (admit it, you thought I was going to say club)! Some former loyal shoppers have even gone as far as to boycott the retailer.

People are boycotting Sam's Club following Walmart's DEI rollback decisions.

Multiple shoppers began boycotting Sam's Club based on Walmart's moves following President Donald Trump's second term. Before Trump signed an executive order to undo progress made from DEI in federal organizations, Walmart backtracked on some of the initiatives it made in 2020 after the police murder of George Floyd, per CNN. In November 2024, the company announced plans to end "racial equity training programs for staff and evaluate programs designed to increase supplier diversity."

Walmart's decision directly affects Sam's Club. While the company hasn't made a formal announcement that it's rolling back its DEI efforts, the retailer is under Walmart's umbrella. Sam's Club was founded in 1983 by Walmart founder Sam Walton and was named after the CEO.

Many have cut ties since most shoppers know Sam's Club and Walmart are connected. Shortly after Walmart ended its DEI efforts, shoppers began recording themselves canceling their Sam's Club subscriptions on social media. Several former supporters also shared that Sam's Club will refund the shoppers who decide to end their subscriptions. According to the company's website, an annual subscription is $50 and a plus subscription is $110.

Many ex-Sam's Club members are flocking to Costco, who is committed to DEI.

While Sam's Club's DEI rollbacks haven't been helping the Walmart-owned brand, Costco instantly benefitted from the change. Many former Sam's Club shoppers have decided to use their money elsewhere and become members of the retailer's competitor.

Costco, which opened in September 1983, the same year as Sam's Club, has remained committed to its DEI initiatives. The decision not to roll back is something shoppers appreciate and have expressed as much on social media.

Costco joined several brands, including Ulta, Apple, and Accenture, who have remained committed to upholding DEI. The decision was something former Costco International Division Senior Vice President Roger Campbell confirmed has always been ingrained in the company's structure.