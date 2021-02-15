Matt James' Secret Side Job Is at Sam's Club — or So TikTok Thinks

When TikTok videos started popping up featuring what appeared to be a serious doppelganger of Matt James , users were basically the real-life version of the surprised Pikachu meme. In the videos, a guy who looks like the spitting image of the Season 25 Bachelor lead appears to be stocking shelves at the membership-only retail warehouse chain Sam's Club.

This led many fans and tons of TikTok users to wonder if the guy was just a really good look-alike for Matt or if The Bachelor himself somehow has a side job at Sam's Club when he isn't handing out roses and falling for multiple women at a time.

As it turns out, it's really Matt in the videos, but no, he doesn't work at Sam's Club. It's all part of his partnership with the retail giant and it's for a good cause.