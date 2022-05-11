Tiktoker Reveals Why Swim-up Pool Bars on Vacation Arethe Worst Spot to Grab a Drink

When you're scrolling through Instagram, it can be easy to see all of the wonderful lives that everyone who isn't you are living, and get down in the dumps.

From girls hopping on a mystery boat somewhere in Tulum, to dudes backflipping into see-through crystal blue waters off of rock formations in Santorini, to someone smoking the best-looking weed you've ever seen in a tiny house in the heart of Louisville, it's hard to feel like you're living in the glamorous life when you've hopped on a $5 Sphinx bus from Paterson to the Port Authority as you grind away at a job you hate.