Does ‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Have Kids? Inside Her Family Life Hannah Waddingham had an established theatre and film career in the U.K., but it was her Emmy-winning turn on ‘Ted Lasso’ that thrust her into superstardom. By Danielle Jennings Published April 16 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’re a fan of Ted Lasso, then you know that Hannah Waddingham is one of the best parts of the critically acclaimed series. While it’s easy to pull up her impressive resume of acting roles, a little less is known about her family life, specifically her journey to have kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah had an established theater and film career in the U.K. for decades, but it was her Emmy-winning turn as Rebecca Walton on Ted Lasso that thrust her into superstardom.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Hannah Waddingham have kids?

Hannah welcomed a daughter named Kitty in 2014 while in a relationship with Italian businessman Gianluca Cugnetto. The couple started dating in 2012, according to NBC Insider, but have since broken things off. As a result, Hannah is now raising her daughter as a single mother.

At 3 years old, Hannah's daughter was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura, an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation and bleeding in the small blood vessels, according to The Mirror. "I can talk about it now, but I couldn't for a very long time. She was in the hospital for a while with them not knowing what it was,” Hannah said of Kitty’s condition.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“If I didn’t have her, I would be a little husk in the corner. She’s my best little friend and she is my moral compass,” Hannah said, per the outlet. “Even when I’m exhausted from being a single parent, she’s my hero. She’s named after my beloved grandmother. I do believe that she was sent to me and will always be my greatest companion.”

Article continues below advertisement

Hannah had a difficult journey to motherhood.

In a 2023 interview with Glamour UK, Hannah shared how she felt after being told she couldn’t have children. “When I was told I couldn’t have children, I realised how precious it is to be blessed with a child,” she said. “I was lucky and I managed to conceive naturally – children come to people in all different ways – but without a doubt my greatest achievement is bringing my magnificent daughter into the world.”

“I wanted to have a child when I was ready and to not resent that child for taking me away from my career,” Hannah continued. “I wanted the privilege of motherhood to work in tandem with my career, rather than me thinking, ‘God, you’re stopping me doing things…’ Because the greatest gift in the world is a child and they are complete, beautiful, green innocents.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

“Of course, some days I think that I’m an absolutely rubbish mother because I go out to work strange hours and I can’t always be with my girl, and I do believe women particularly have inherent guilt,” she added. “But I’m learning to feel pride in my work and that can only be a positive thing to teach my daughter – just as I saw my mother working, my daughter now sees me, and so it continues.”