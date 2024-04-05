Is Hannah Waddingham Married? A Look at the 'Ted Lasso' Star's Relationships

In the realm of contemporary television, few stars shine as brightly or captivate the audience quite like Hannah Waddingham. Known for her powerhouse performance in Ted Lasso, Hannah has not only garnered critical acclaim but also a devoted fan base curious about every facet of her life.

As someone who has always managed to blend her professional brilliance with an air of mystique regarding her private affairs, Hannah has had fans wondering about her relationship status. Among the most fervent questions among her admirers and tabloids alike is: Is Hannah Waddingham married?

Is Hannah Waddingham married?

Source: Getty Images Gianluca Cugnetto and Hannah Waddingham

Though it doesn't appear that they were ever married, Hannah was in a long-term relationship Gianluca Cugnetto, an Italian businessman known for his career in hotel management. Their relationship began around 2012, sparked by an introduction through a mutual friend, per We Got This Covered.

A pivotal moment in their relationship was their daughter's birth, Willow, in 2014. But the couple made their last public appearance together at the Olivier Awards in London in April 2022, per The Daily Mail. Subsequently, in 2023, Hannah referred to herself as a single mother during an interview. While she had never publicly admitted the end of her relationship with Gianluca, this subtly indicated her separation from Gianluca.

Additionally, based on what she's shared, her approach to her love life remains characterized by a sense of selectiveness and a refusal to settle for anything less than fulfilling.

Is Hannah Waddingham dating anyone?

Source: Getty Images Hannah Waddingham is good friends with her 'Ted Lasso' co-star 'Ted Lasso' co-stars Jason Sudeikis.

Reports emerged suggesting that Hannah had found companionship with musical tenor Alfie Boe in late 2022. The Daily Mail shared insights into the duo having enjoyed a series of dinners together, sparking rumors of romance between the two esteemed performers. However, their romance apparently fizzled out by the end of the summer 2023.

Hannah shared insight into her love life during an interview on the Reign podcast in early 2024, saying (per the Daily Mail) that while she would have ignored toxic traits when she was younger, she'd rather be single now "until someone fabulous comes along."

She explained, "I'm a pretty picky girl really and have such a very specific kind of criteria of things. One of the main things with guys, just come on man, positivity — positivity and charisma and I'm your gal. But there's an awful lot of misogs [miserable old gits] out there. I don't need it."