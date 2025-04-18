Woman Surprises Cheating Boyfriend With Other Woman’s Pregnancy Results "He knew EXACTLY who you were talking about." By Mustafa Gatollari Published April 18 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @tturner725

A woman shared one of the last things anyone with a long-term, exclusive significant other wants to see or hear: that they're being cheated on. What made matters even worse for the social media user in question, Taylor Willis (@tturner725), is that the other woman had claimed to be pregnant. And she had the "receipts" to prove it.

After being convinced her boyfriend had definitely engaged in some extracurricular sexual activity with someone else, she resolved to get payback. So she misled the now former main squeeze into thinking that she got pregnant before pulling the rug out from under him. She documented her vengeance plot in action and uploaded it to TikTok, where her clip garnered over 5.8 million views.

The video begins with Taylor sitting across from the man in question who cheated on her. He resembles Judah Friedlander, if Judah Friedlander wore beanies instead of trucker hats. At the onset of the clip, the TikToker hands her cheating boyfriend a card.

He opens the envelope and extricates a card from it. Next, he takes a moment to read the front of the card before cracking it open. The man then begins to read through it, and then his mouth opens wide in what appears to be shock as En Vogue's "Never Gonna Get It" plays in the background.

Then, he looks at the back of the card before finally looking up to Taylor, where he says, "You're lying," extending the latter portion of the second word as he does. "No, I'm not," she says to him. Smiling, he says, "oh my God! I'm shaking," as he places the card back inside of the envelope.

He continues to look down at the envelope in shock, still appearing to smile as he does. "Baby, awe," he says, looking back up at Taylor. Afterwards, he gets up to go and give her a hug. However, she stops him in his tracks. "Just one more thing, just one more thing."

The man then returns to his seat in the restaurant and as he does so, the TikToker says, "you're making me freak out." It's at this point in the video that she tells him, "the baby's not mine." Following this, she mentions the name of the girl the man purportedly cheated on Taylor with.

Instantly, he says, "she's not pregnant," to which she quickly rejoins, "she's pregnant." "No she's not," he says to Taylor who begins to get up from the table. She then informs him, "she sent me the f--king screenshots. Are you f--king serious?"

As she leaves the table, you can hear the man say, "What the f--k is wrong with you?" And then right before her video comes to a close, Taylor could be heard calling her former boyfriend, "you're a f--king cheater b---h."

As with any good short-form video that's accrued millions of views on the platform, Taylor, like many other content creators in similar situations with a penchant for airing out their personal drama, dropped a follow-up story time video.

She begins the video by reaffirming her claim that her former boyfriend did cheat on her with another woman and ended up getting her pregnant. Taylor says she dated the man for around two years in what she thought was a devoted and healthy relationship.

She added that "everything was great" between the two of them and she was "in love head over heels" with this man. Following this, her video transitions to a screenshot of a random Facebook message she received from a woman she's never met or heard of before.

Immediately, she said that she "knew where this was going" and began to converse with the stranger. Furthermore, the woman informs her that she and Taylor were sleeping with one another for around four months. Additionally, the woman stated that she had "no idea" she and Taylor were together.

Taylor adds that both she and her man were in a "very public relationship," which is presumably how this woman knew to reach out and contact her about the pregnancy. After learning that the woman was carrying her boyfriend's child, she informed the woman that she was going to end things with him that day.

Taylor requested that the woman not tell her soon-to-be-ex about their revelatory conversation and then apologized to her for having the wool pulled over her eyes. After doing so, Taylor blocked the woman and set out to get her revenge against the man.

What's more is that the woman shared some of the lies that Taylor's boyfriend told her. She says he said that he broke up with Taylor because she cheated on him, which Taylor was stunned to hear. To corroborate her claims, the woman ended up screenshotting her conversations with Taylor's BF.

