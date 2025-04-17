Coffee Mugs Are Not the Product That Bad Dragon Is Most Well-Known For The mug is a joke that you might get, but will never say that you get. By Joseph Allen Published April 17 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Bad Dragon

Scrolling through TikTok is how millions of us lose hours of our days, but every once in a while, you're likely to come across a video that doesn't totally make sense to you. Nobody can know everything, and people on TikTok can sometimes have knowledge that is fairly niche.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, one video in particular on the platform has some people confused, and it describes a person buying a Bad Dragon coffee cup. Naturally, this video led many to wonder why buying a video like that might be funny. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What is a Bad Dragon coffee mug?

In a viral video from @thatweirdgeckoguy, he explains that he was once tasked with buying a bunch of coffee mugs for an office he worked in. He decided to source the mugs from eBay because the office already had an assortment and wound up purchasing a mug with the Bad Dragon logo on it. As he explains in the video, he figured that buying that mug would be funny because some people would drink out of it without knowing where the mug was from.

Others, meanwhile, would avoid it completely, understanding fully what it was, while a third group would use the cup, knowing exactly what Bad Dragon is. If you're feeling out of the loop because you fall into that first group, you're not alone. There are plenty of people out there who don't fully understand why drinking from a Bad Dragon mug is so funny. The answer is pretty simple: Bad Dragon's primary market is in erotic toys.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to making various sex toys, though, the company also sells a mug, in case you're particularly proud of the brand or want to rep it in your day-to-day life. Of course, there's nothing inherently dirty about drinking from a mug with the Bad Dragon logo on it, although it is the perfect in-joke that might allow you to learn a little bit about your office co-workers.

@thatweirdgeckoguy EDIT: I only vaguely know of them from some MF acquaintances, I didn't know they were problematic! ♬ original sound - ThatWeirdGeckoGuy Source: TikTok/@thatweirdgeckoguy

Article continues below advertisement

People are leaving their Bad Dragon stories in the comments.

Thankfully, some people in the comments have helpfully explained why buying and using a Bad Dragon mug is so funny. Others have taken it as an opportunity to point out the times in their life when they came across the company's logo in an inappropriate setting. "Had an asset protection guy at Walmart who was decked out in 100 percent Bad Dragon gear. Hoodie, T-shirt, hat, pants, lanyard. I wanted to say something. But I knew that would say more about me than anything," one person wrote.