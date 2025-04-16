What Happened to Gracie Nevens? A Sister's Loving Tribute Stopped the World in Its Tracks "For now, all we can do is cherish the many happy memories we have." By Ivy Griffith Published April 16 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @lucynevens

There are people who come along in a lifetime who touch our lives and remind us to be better people. They're kind, they're gentle, they care about the people around them, and they sometimes seem too good for this world. This may be the way TikTok creator Lucy Nevens feels about her late sister, Grace "Gracie" Nevens.

Gracie, spoken of fondly for the good works she did in helping others, was the subject of a sweet tribute Lucy posted to TikTok to honor the sister she loves and misses. So what happened to Gracie? Here's what we know.

What happened to Gracie Nevens?

According to British news outlet The Northern Echo, Gracie was from Morpeth, Northumberland, England. Friends and family said she was "one of the kindest, most genuine people you’d ever meet." Her kind nature went beyond a friendly disposition. Gracie dedicated her life to helping people.

According to Gracie's Facebook profile, she appeared to be pursuing a degree in Psychology from the University of Leeds. In one post, she asked for help "conducting some research regarding appearance dissatisfaction and its associations with visual cognition." Tragically, the very next public post on her Facebook, dated Nov. 4, 2024, was from sister Lucy, announcing that Gracie had passed away.

While the death announcement doesn't make note of her manner of passing, Northern Echo reports that she may have taken her own life. Those who followed Gracie's journey call her a "charity volunteer" and a "mental health advocate," according to Northern Echo, which reports that she volunteered with the mental health charity, Mind. She was just 22 years old when she died.

Who is Lucy Nevens?

On TikTok, Lucy revisited her sister's loss in 2025. On April 16, 2025, she posted a video of Gracie holding a small ceramic cup of something with a birthday candle in it. She's smiling and dancing the cup around as the song "Stand By Me" plays.

Lucy wrote the caption, "One minute you're celebrating your sister's 22nd birthday with her, six months later you're sat at her funeral." She added, "I love you forever, Gracie." Many commenters acknowledged Lucy's great loss in her sister's death, while others added that they were also missing their own people like Gracie.

Lucy seems to be doing her best to live life and move on following the tragic passing of her sister, but it's clear that she's still on her mind. A few of her videos feature her sister, and those videos have caught the attention of the internet in a big way. Loss is a universal experience, and something about Gracie's loss and Lucy's grief has touched the world. The heartfelt tribute garnered more than 37.5 million views, proving that Gracie may have left the world too young, but she left behind a big impression.

In another video tribute, Lucy shared pictures of herself and Gracie from their shared childhood as she reminisced on her sister, her legacy, and the stories she left behind.